Touch the body of the BLASÉ 01 and two narrow eyes slowly appear behind its fabric grille. They’re the sort of eyes that make you wonder if the speaker approves of your taste in music, though it doesn’t seem particularly invested either way. Hand-built in Vilnius, Lithuania, this Bluetooth loudspeaker is getting a first run of 20, each with that same sleepy stare.

With its eyes dark, there’s something of a table lamp about it. A broad, matte olive head sits neatly on a tapered pedestal finished in oak veneer. A loop of vegetable-tanned leather curves behind the head, and the pale Kvadrat grille looks more like upholstery than a panel of electronics. A little notch along the lower rim supplies the hint of a frown.

Designer: Aleksandr

The cloth does some of the acting. It keeps the LEDs out of sight when they’re dark and softens their outlines when they light up, so the face appears without a screen taking over the front. In Blasé mode, that first slow look gives way to a subdued glow. It could keep you company through dinner without asking you to look up.

Tap the body again and Party mode lets the eyes respond to the rhythm. A guest might catch a flash during a song and turn back toward the speaker to see if it happens again. The light is confined to two little marks near the top of the grille. It can follow the beat without ever looking all that excited about joining in.

A third tap puts it in Off mode, which cuts the lights and switches off the microphone without interrupting playback. The mic drives the eyes, and it doesn’t record or send any audio. There’s no voice assistant to summon, either. You can change the speaker’s mood without reaching for a phone or opening an app.

That odd shape has acoustic logic behind it. The head holds the full-range drivers, while the flared leg houses a woofer and two passive radiators. So the piece that looks like a stand is doing part of the work when the bass comes in. The tuning is designed to be midbass-forward, without promising the sort of low end you’d expect from a subwoofer.

It stands about 11.8 inches tall and weighs roughly nine pounds, so that leather loop shouldn’t fool you into thinking this is a picnic speaker. Bluetooth 5.0 handles playback, but there’s no battery. A USB-C cable comes in the box without the required 65W adapter, which makes an outlet and a spare charger part of the plan when you pick a spot.

The first batch of BLASÉ 01 is listed at €720 (about $791), with European Union shipping planned first and no public ship date. That’s a fair amount to spend on a speaker whose biggest party trick is an unimpressed stare, though being handmade and hand-tuned does carry some of that price tag. Still, the cheekiest thing about those eyes is that they can vanish completely, leaving an object you might have put on the sideboard anyway.

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