I notice the shape of a mouse most when I switch to a different one. My thumb lands a little lower than I expect, or the curve that used to sit under my palm is suddenly farther forward. It’s a small adjustment, but it’s also a reminder of how much I do without looking down at my hand. That’s the tricky part of making a gaming mouse lighter: take away weight without asking someone to relearn a grip they already like.

That’s the idea behind Razer’s Carbon Fiber Collection. Razer rebuilt the shells of two wireless gaming mice in woven carbon fiber, keeping the Viper V4 Pro’s symmetrical profile and the DeathAdder V4 Pro’s sculpted right-handed shape. The Viper drops from about 49 grams to 47, while the DeathAdder goes from 56 grams to 49. Both finish under 50 grams, but the DeathAdder is the more interesting redesign. Razer took seven grams out of the mouse without changing the shape people buy it for.

Designer: Razer

I like that Razer lets you see where some of that work went. The diagonal pattern comes from a 2×2 twill, the way the carbon fibers cross in the cloth. Razer starts with resin-impregnated sheets, presses them into shape under heat, then trims the cured shells with computer-controlled machinery. A clear, UV-cured coating leaves the weave visible. In Razer’s product images, the pattern goes from silvery gray to nearly black as the shell curves away from the light. A printed imitation could borrow the look. Here, the material making the pattern is also doing structural work.

Razer says its carbon fiber shell tested up to 53 percent stronger than ABS plastic in its own testing. I’d give that number less weight than the one on the scale. Without a published test method in the announcement, it’s hard to know how that result translates to the kind of pressure you put on a mouse when gripping it tightly. What’s clear is that there’s less mass to move and bring to a stop when you sweep across a mouse pad. Whether two grams is enough to notice is a different matter.

The DeathAdder gets the more substantial update. Along with losing seven grams, it picks up the Viper’s Focus Pro 50K optical sensor and raises its advertised battery life from up to 150 hours to 180 at 1,000 Hz. Both carbon fiber models are rated for up to 45 hours at 8,000 Hz. That higher setting sends position updates to the computer more often, but it also means plugging in more often. For the Viper, the battery and sensor specs carry over from the regular model, so the case for upgrading rests mostly on the shell.

Razer lists both mice for preorder at $249.99 each, with shipping estimated to start November 30 for the DeathAdder and December 17 for the Viper. Before discounts, that’s an $80 premium over the standard black DeathAdder and $90 over the standard black Viper. If I already liked the way my Viper moved, I’d have a hard time paying $90 to take roughly two grams off it. The DeathAdder makes a better case, especially for someone who wants to keep that right-handed shape and has been eyeing lighter mice.

Even then, I wouldn’t shop by the gram alone. If I were choosing between the two, I’d start with which shape I wanted under my hand for an evening, not which one won on the scale. The carbon fiber is the part I’d admire every time I sat down at the desk. The shape is the part I’d care about five minutes into a game.

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