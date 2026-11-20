Whenever a vehicle drops for real from the gaming world, it unites the best of both worlds, and enthusiasts have another reason to look forward to. Aston Martin has just done that with the Dreadnaught, which was just a concept in works a few months ago, is now a striking reality.

Created in collaboration with Infinity Ward and Activision, the two giants of the video game world, the SUV comes fitted with things that you would not otherwise find in the production versions. The chunky four-wheeler has an integrated weapons storage reserve fuel tank, adaptive combat intelligence system, and tactical toggles in the form of bulletproof shields to avert any bullets or airstrikes.

Designer: Aston Martin

From the renderings that we see, the SUV has a very sharp and edgy form and a high ride height for obvious reasons. Dreadnaught is outright designed for off-roading, and the interiors might miss a bit of the luxury element, but Aston Martin has still managed to give the cabin a very contemporary feel. Things like roll-cage bars and other mechanical components are well integrated given the available space. The dashboard, seats, and the octagonal steering wheel are all done in military green leather, and the brand badge is deliberately placed. The dashboard screens fit in neatly as a rectangular bezel stretching all the way across.

The bodywork is made out of carbon fiber for optimized weight distribution. To the front, there are three LED array headlights in a vertical arrangement, and the grille also has a pair of square headlights for better vision in murky conditions. On the bottom, there is another grille that has a pair of tow hooks and a silver skid plate. Move to the rear, and you have a wild ducktail spoiler and slatted louvers replacing the windshield.

While you might imagine the V12-powered vehicle is some sort of Doomsday roller, it is being prepped for the 2027 Dakar Rally. In fact, three of them will be commissioned for the event, and behind the wheel will be Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team driver, nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb, and the reigning World Rally Raid champion Lucas Moraes. The British automaker is working in close quarters with British engineering crew Prodrive to engineer and build the vehicle for the grueling rally that is going to have an entirely new route.

The 49th edition of the event will start off in Loule, Portugal, on January 9, and the legs will start the next day with a special stage. For now, there are only the renderings of the vehicle that we have access to, but given the event’s closing timeline, it should be as good as road-legal in a couple of weeks. When Aton Martin might reveal it to the general public is completely at their discretion. For those who have already gotten excited, the rally racer will not have a buyable production version for now.

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