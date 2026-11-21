There are people who look for smartwatches that have all the bells and whistles since what they need is a second screen on their wrist. Then there are those who still want to track specific things but don’t need all the features or even a screen. If your goal is to have a wearable that feels like a regular band on your wrist but still tracks things day and night, and your specific focus is women’s health, you might want to pay close attention to this.

The NC Band 2 is a wrist-worn sensor from Natural Cycles, a company with an FDA-cleared app for hormone-free birth control. This wearable is a thin, screenless device that collects temperature, heart rate, and movement data for the app. It is designed to be worn while you sleep, providing overnight temperature data that the app uses alongside cycle information to determine your daily fertility status.

Designer: Natural Cycles

This new version of the Natural Cycles wearable measures 4 millimeters thick and has a weight of approximately 9.9 grams. That small size could make it less intrusive to wear all day and even at night when you sleep. Hopefully this lightweight size that makes it comfortable enough to wear all the time. The fact that it doesn’t have a screen is important if you don’t want another display competing for your attention throughout the day.

The battery life of the wearable is also pretty important. Natural Cycles says you can get up to 21 days between charges. That means fewer occasions when you need to remember to juice it up before bed. Missing temperature readings won’t change your menstrual cycle, but frequent gaps can make it harder for the app to identify your fertile window. That can mean more “Red Days,” when users need to use protection or abstain from sex. So longer battery life is particularly useful for this kind of tracker.

Unlike the original NC Band, which was designed for overnight use only, this version can also stay on during the day. Wearing it during the day adds activity insights, including steps and movement viewed in the context of your cycle. However, daytime wear is just optional for the birth control function and you only need to wear it overnight most nights to be able to get the basic data needed for tracking your fertile windows.

For people who are used to taking their temperature first thing in the morning, that overnight collection could make the routine easier. Instead of reaching for a thermometer upon waking, you let the band collect data while you sleep. Its adjustable strap and 50-meter water-resistance rating are practical details, too. Since the wearable doesn’t have a screen, you will still need your phone to view your fertility status and the other information.

There is an important distinction here, though: the band collects information, but it doesn’t prevent pregnancy on its own. The FDA-cleared contraceptive function belongs to the app, not every feature of the wearable. Natural Cycles states that its birth control method is 93% effective with typical use and 98% with perfect use. Users still need to follow the instructions. It is intended for adults and does not protect against sexually transmitted infections.

The other thing to consider is the ongoing cost. As of November 20, 2026, the NC Band 2 is available for preorder in the US, with shipping scheduled to begin in December. Natural Cycles is offering the band at no additional hardware cost with a $149 annual plan. This isn’t a standalone tracker you buy once and use without a subscription.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that does everything, this probably isn’t it. But if you want fewer steps in your temperature-tracking routine, its design has a clear purpose. The small size and long claimed battery life could make overnight wear easier to maintain. You still have to check the app and act on its guidance; the band simply takes the measurement off your morning to-do list.

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