Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, and a 700-Square-Foot Tiny Home That Doesn’t Feel Tiny

Some homes earn their square footage. The Acadia by Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company is one of them — a 700-square-foot, single-level home that packs two bedrooms and two full bathrooms into a footprint that feels genuinely generous. It sits on a quad-axle trailer, stretching 50 feet in length and 13.6 feet wide, which puts it firmly in park model territory — the kind of home you place once and actually live in.

Sweet-Haus builds out of Chesnee, South Carolina, and the Acadia carries that craftsmanship through every detail. The open-concept layout keeps the living, dining, and kitchen spaces connected — no wasted hallways, no chopped-up rooms. Large black windows flood the interior with natural light, and the black LowE 3 windows with argon gas fill-in do real thermal work, keeping the home efficient without sacrificing the look. The crinkle-cut matte roof and Advantech subfloor round out a build quality that punches well above the $176,500 MSRP.

Designer: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

The kitchen is a full-size one, not a compromise version. It comes with a Haier stainless steel cabinet-depth fridge with bottom freezer, a 24″ Haier range, and an 18″ Haier dishwasher — a lineup that treats cooking as something that actually happens in this home. The cabinetry is custom Ergo-craft® millwork, milled from 3/4″ solid wood with soft-close hardware and custom-made pulls. It reads like furniture, not filler.

Both bedrooms accommodate a queen or king bed base with built-in storage drawers underneath, and each room connects to a full bathroom with a large vanity. The bathrooms offer a choice between a standalone shower or a tub/shower combo — a rare option at this scale. R19 insulation runs through the ceilings and floors, and a three-head HVAC system keeps the climate dialed in room by room. The Acadia is HUD-certified, which opens up financing options and simplifies placement in communities across South Carolina and North Carolina.

What Sweet-Haus has built with the Acadia is a home that doesn’t negotiate with itself. Most tiny homes ask you to give something up — ceiling height, counter space, closet room.

This one has built-in closets, two full baths, and a kitchen you’d actually cook in. At 700 square feet, it’s the version of tiny living where the word “tiny” stops mattering entirely.