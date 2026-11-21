You probably know your partner’s favorite pen. You also know that borrowing it without asking is apparently a relationship milestone neither of you agreed to. Buying them stationery for the holidays makes sense, but another notebook might disappear into that growing stack of beautiful notebooks they’re saving for something sufficiently important. Whoever knows a true stationery addict knows that a notebook will be welcome but it may not always be useful.

The MagBoard Clipboard offers a different direction. Instead of bound pages, this hardcover clipboard uses a magnet-and-lever mechanism to hold loose sheets together. The A5 version costs $45, making it a considered little gift for someone whose preferred thinking tool still involves paper. You’re not choosing their next journal. You’re giving their current ideas somewhere to land. And you know that people who like to think more on paper definitely need paper.

Click Here to Buy Now: $45 for the A5. Black Friday: Free $20 calendar with every order.

The best part of gifting it, though, could be something you add yourself. Slip in a sheet with a handwritten holiday message before wrapping it. Mention the drawings they keep making, the project they’re excited about, or the trip you’ve been planning together. It doesn’t need to become a grand romantic production. A few sentences explaining why this made you think of them will do. And since it’s written on paper (and maybe handwritten), they will definitely appreciate it. Because the pages aren’t permanently bound, they can take your note out and save it before putting the clipboard to work. That gives the present a personal beginning without asking them to preserve an entire notebook around your message.

The design provides its own small surprise. Its magnetic lever holds the paper in place, then releases it when they want to change the contents. The seller lists a capacity of up to 30 sheets, so think current sketches, working notes, or a manageable collection of plans rather than an entire year’s paperwork. It’s a familiar object with a less familiar mechanism, which is a more convincing reason to find it interesting than calling it something everyone needs. There are practical details beyond the clip, too. Designed by Hirock Design Office and listed as made in Japan, MagBoard has a hardcover that the seller says supports writing while standing. Its cover is also described as water-resistant and easy to clean. That doesn’t make the paper inside waterproof, so perhaps don’t introduce it to the holiday punch.

For gifting, the A5 is the more compact choice at 8.4 by 6.2 inches. Whether that makes it a stocking stuffer depends on your stocking; wrapping it separately is a perfectly respectable solution. The larger A4 version costs $55 if your recipient prefers more room. This won’t suit everyone who owns a pen. Someone devoted to a chronological journal might prefer their bound pages. But for a partner who already works through loose notes and sketches, it’s a gift that notices an existing habit rather than assigning a new one. And your handwritten first page gives them something no ordinary stationery purchase includes: the reason you chose it.

Click Here to Buy Now: $45 for the A5. Black Friday: Free $20 calendar with every order.

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