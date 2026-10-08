This $70 Plate Is for People Who Refuse to Let Fried Food Sit in Its Own Oil

Now that I’m learning to cook more, I’m pretty excited to experiment with dishes I see online. The results aren’t always ready for other people to try. I still have a lot to figure out. On some days, though, I keep it simple and fry something. That brings up a familiar problem: getting rid of excess oil before the food reaches my plate. Usually, I move it from the pan to a rack or paper towel, then transfer it again when I’m ready to eat. What if I could skip one of those transfers?

The Half-Moon Plate is more than a nicer way to serve food for a photo. It pairs a ceramic plate with a half-moon-shaped rack that sits over one side. You can place fried food on the rack to let excess oil and moisture drain away while leaving the other side available for a salad, vegetables, rice, or another side dish. Instead of draining food in one place and serving it in another, the plate brings those steps together.

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That arrangement matters when timing is everything. If you’ve made tempura, fried chicken, or crispy potatoes, you probably don’t want them sitting in a puddle of oil while you finish getting dinner ready. Elevating the food gives the oil somewhere to go and may help it stay crisp until you eat. You still need to give freshly fried food time to drain; the plate simply gives you a way to do it at the table or as part of your final plating.

I also like that the design doesn’t make the rack the whole story. The open half of the plate leaves room for the rest of the meal, so the fried food doesn’t have to take over. You can see everything together before you sit down, rather than juggling a cooling rack, paper towels, and a separate serving dish. For someone cooking in a small kitchen, or someone who just wants fewer things on the counter, that’s an appealing idea.

The half-moon shape gives the plate its visual identity, but it also creates a natural division between the main dish and its sides. If you’re trying to be more mindful of portions, that division may be a useful visual cue. It won’t measure a balanced meal for you, and draining surface oil doesn’t make fried food automatically healthy. What it can do is encourage you to think about what else belongs on the plate alongside your crispy favorite.

Compared with an everyday dinner plate from a big brand such as IKEA, the Half-Moon Plate asks a little more of its design. A conventional plate gives you one uninterrupted surface and works with almost any meal. This one is more specialized: the rack makes the most sense when food needs to drain or when you want to keep it elevated before eating. That makes it less of an all-purpose replacement for your existing dishes and more of an addition for meals where its distinctive layout earns its place. The plate is listed starting at $70.

Of course, a plate like this won’t eliminate every step. You’ll still need to handle hot food carefully, wait for it to drain, and wash the rack afterward. Those are worth considering if you’re looking for the quickest possible cleanup. But if you already make fried food regularly, combining a draining surface and a serving plate could make the trip from pan to table feel more organized. When you don’t need the rack, you can lift it off and use the ceramic plate on its own. That flexibility is important: a design meant for one kind of meal is easier to justify when it can still be useful on other days. I’d reach for the rack when I’m making something crisp and use the plate by itself when dinner calls for a simpler presentation.

The Half-Moon Plate won’t make me a better cook overnight. I’ll still have to get the timing, seasoning, and frying right. But it does address one small frustration I know well: watching something come out of the pan beautifully crisp, only to wonder where to put it while I finish the meal. If it helps me serve dinner with fewer transfers and a little less fuss, that’s a design choice I can appreciate.