Every kid who watched Tron wanted a Light Cycle, and every adult who commutes wants a nap. Segway-Ninebot’s in-house design lab apparently decided you could have both. The Ninebot Emax is a 2025 concept motorcycle with glowing hubless wheels, a long canopy that swings up like a cockpit hatch, and a seat that reclines for riding. The idea is to keep the fun of riding and give you the option to let the bike take over when you’d rather not. A Light Cycle with a snooze button, basically. I mean that as a compliment.

The Emax comes from Segway-Ninebot’s own design team, led by Head of Design Yang Cai and Design Director Jun Tang. It’s the same studio that draws the mopeds Ninebot sells by the millions in China. The lead designer wrote that the project felt like being a student again, tossing around ideas with friends. There’s a full-size physical model, too, in gloss black and parked on a plinth, so this one escaped the render farm. No specs, powertrain details, or production plans have been shared. For now, it’s a look at where a robotics company’s two-wheelers might wander next.

Designers: Zhengxuan Xie, Haoyue Jia, Zhenyu Kong, Yicheng Fan (Segway-Ninebot Design Lab)

Syd Mead Drew It First. Ninebot Gave It a Roof.

Two hubless wheels anchor the Emax, each ringed with light and wrapped in a fat, lettered tire. One wheel hides inside a chunky capsule-shaped pod, while the other sits in an open C-shaped arm that leaves the rim floating in plain view. Between them runs a long, low body with a tinted canopy that swings up like the lid of a very expensive pencil case. Violet light blades mark the nose and tail, and a big Ninebot wordmark runs along the flank. The gloss black and silver finish keeps the focus on the silhouette.

Syd Mead sketched the original Light Cycle for Disney’s 1982 Tron, designing a bike for a world inside a computer. Daniel Simon’s redesign for 2010’s Tron: Legacy added hubless wheels and stretched the rider out flat, while Katsuhiro Otomo put capsule bodywork on the red bike in 1988’s Akira. You can see both in the Emax, along with the one thing neither film bike needed: a roof. Segway-Ninebot had already flirted with the floating-wheel look in 2021, when the Segway Apex H2 used twin single-sided swingarms to make its wheels appear to hover. The Emax goes all in, and I think the canopy is what makes it look like something you could park at a mall instead of on a movie set.

One Seat, Two Postures, Zero Awkward Leg Swings

My favorite detail is the seat. With the canopy closed, it reclines so you’d sit more like a race car driver than a sportbike rider. Open the canopy and the seat is designed to rise, bringing you closer to standing height. The idea is to get in and out of a low, enclosed bike without folding yourself like a lawn chair. The seat itself is a sculpted shell with separate pads for the head, shoulders, and each thigh. One render shows a knit-like lattice texture that looks made for long, sweaty commutes.

Motorcycle makers have spent years imagining bikes that can do some of the work themselves. In 2016, BMW pitched its Motorrad Vision Next 100 as a bike that wouldn’t fall over. Honda showed its self-balancing Riding Assist at CES 2017, and Yamaha’s MOTOROiD 2 was designed to recognize its owner and operate its own kickstand. Those concepts asked what the bike could do on its own. The Emax asks how you’d like to sit while it does the driving. Ninebot hasn’t explained how that would work, so for now the seat is doing most of the talking.

A Glowing Yoke From a Company That Builds Robots

Up front, the handlebar is a white-and-black yoke with a glass orb at its center, ringed in violet light like a little crystal ball. Both grips have thumb buttons, and there’s a rotary knob the team calls a “new UX button.” A small Ninebot-branded camera on the bar is meant to track rides, in case your commute needs a highlight reel. You can see the company’s gadget side here: the cockpit looks closer to a game controller than a motorcycle dash.

Segway-Ninebot has shipped more than 14 million smart two-wheelers in China. It positions Segway around performance and Ninebot around everyday convenience and safety, so the laid-back Emax makes sense under the Ninebot badge. The company also introduced Mole Self-Balancing 2.0, a software-led system designed to keep its mopeds upright at low speeds with the rider’s hands off the bars. Segway made its EICMA debut in Milan with three electric two-wheeler lines. The Emax feels like the design lab’s daydream about where all those two-wheelers could go next. I’ll take the snooze button, as long as the light rings stay on.

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