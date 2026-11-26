When I heard that Pokémon will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a lot of brand collaborations, I knew that CASETiFY will be one of the expected and most awaited releases. Trainers and collectors would probably enjoy showing off their fandom flag on their phones so it would be a no-brainer that this will go down well. It was only a matter of what design we’ll get and when we can start buying them.

Well, now we officially have a look at the CASETiFY x Pokémon collection which uses pixel art across phone cases, charms, straps, and even earbud covers. It feels right that the collection goes back to Pokémon’s Game Boy roots since newer fans of the anime and movies may not have actually played the game. The blocky outlines look like they belong on a game screen, even when they’re on the back of the phone you use to scroll through your apps. A few accessories go further than a printed design, so you can keep yourself entertained while dreaming of catching actual Pokémon, if they really existed.

Designer: CASETiFY

Having your favorite Pokémon adorn your phone case is something that fans of the franchise have been dreaming of. Sure there are patches and stickers that you can attach and maybe some plastic cases with unofficial Pokémon designs that are available out there. But if you like the look of the old games, there’s something appealing about getting the character and the case as one design. The official photos show Pikachu against yellow, Charizard against orange, and Blastoise against blue. There’s also a case covered in rows of tiny Pokémon, in case choosing just one feels a little unfair.

One item that will probably become a really popular one is the Poké Ball Airpods case which has the iconic balls recreated in 3D pixel art. The little steps in the shell give it the same jagged outline as the artwork on the phone cases. Granted, it looks pretty bulky for a jeans pocket, unless you don’t mind it bulging out. It’s still pretty cute if you like that sort of thing, and that red-and-white shell looks easier to spot in a bag than a plain white charging case. It comes with a small Pikachu charm, and CASETiFY’s South Korean announcement lists it for AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Pro 2. A version of the pixelated Poké Ball appeared in the brand’s 2022 collection, so this one is a comeback.

The larger Pikachu charm is a separate accessory. It seems to be glowing which is a nod to Pikachu’s Electric-type moves. There’s also a wrist strap with tiny Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle charms. It gives you a cute alternative to carrying your phone when your hands are full. The photos show a more conventional earbud cover, too, with tiny pixel-art characters if you’d rather skip the round Poké Ball.

If you get bored, there’s the Pokémon Adventure Shake Shake Case which shows the Pokémon and the Poké Balls on the back of the case moving around if you shake your phone. Let’s just hope they don’t actually fall out of the case or else you’ll be running around catching the little monsters. Well, that’s the way it’s supposed to go in the actual game of course but you don’t want it to happen to your phone case. CASETiFY’s South Korean announcement lists this design for the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The collection is scheduled to go on sale online on December 1, 2026, at 3 a.m. ET, and the waitlist is open for email notifications. The launch materials don’t give U.S. prices or a complete list of compatible devices for the U.S., so check your model before you try to catch ’em all.

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