Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me” came out in 2015, missed the Billboard Hot 100, and spent the next decade as the karaoke pick I’ll happily defend. Then Grand Theft Auto VI used it to score Lucia Caminos getting a taste of freedom after prison, jet ski and sax hook included. The song got a second wind on streaming eleven years later. It also happens to be the perfect soundtrack for this next bit: somebody built a GTA VI speedboat getaway in LEGO. Freedom, it turns out, snaps together in plastic bricks just fine.

That builder is hachiroku24, who started out tinkering with the GTA VI lettering. Then came a dock, a baffled cop, three palm trees, and a speedboat pitched up like it’s about to skip across the water. The giant brick-built logo looms behind the chase like a movie poster, pink and purple and completely unbothered by subtlety. Even the water gets a few shades of blue. You can tell where the boat’s been from the pieces bunched up behind it.

Designer: hachiroku24

The Getaway, Brick by Brick

The dock has proper mooring bollards and a shark warning sign on a post. The patrol car is parked at the worst possible angle to catch anyone. The officer gets one job: watch Lucia and Jason speed off and look thoroughly unimpressed about it. Behind them, the GTA VI wordmark hangs like a title card nobody asked LEGO’s permission to print. A few details make this little patch of waterfront feel like part of a much bigger city.

Look under the speedboat and you’ll see upside-down slopes doing the work. They give the hull the angle it needs to look like it’s cutting through the water. The logo is mostly flat tiles, with a few turned on their sides to pick out the smaller details in the lettering. My favorite trick is hiding in the palm trees. Those ridged trunks are stacks of little LEGO crowns.

A Builder Who Keeps Beating the Credits

Back in 2022, hachiroku24 staged a brawl between Deadpool and Wolverine inside the X-Mansion, two years before their movie hit theaters. Then came a Portal 2 diorama on LEGO Ideas. Its GLaDOS, built from curved slopes and Technic pieces, looks like she’s about to insult you. The builder also made a Kraken display base for LEGO’s Black Pearl. It’s a good way to make a ship on a shelf look like it’s having a very bad day.

I like how often hachiroku24 picks the moment when something’s about to go wrong. Wolverine and Deadpool are already going at it. The Black Pearl is in the middle of a Kraken attack. Here, the cop has arrived just in time to watch the getaway. There’s something satisfying about a builder who sees a scene worth putting on a shelf and gets to work before anyone in licensing has booked a meeting.

Why Rockstar and LEGO Will Never Shake Hands

Car theft, armed robberies, police chases: you can see why an official GTA VI set would be a tough pitch. Brick Fanatics pointed to the game’s realistic violence when it covered this build. LEGO Fortnite has had a little fun with GTA before. One promo even riffed on the game’s key art, right down to the pair leaning against a car by the beach. A cheeky poster is about as close as I’d expect the two to get.

I’d put “Run Away With Me” on for this one. It plays over a different scene in the game, but that sax hook suits the second the boat pulls away and the cop realizes his shift just got longer. The full build video on hachiroku24’s channel shows how the dock, the cop car, and the speedboat come together. Keep an eye on those palm trunks as they go up. Good luck seeing anything but crowns after that.

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