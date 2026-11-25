You know the friend who says they don’t need anything for Christmas, then sends you a song at 11:47 p.m. with instructions to listen all the way through? That’s the stocking I’d shop for. The hard part is finding something small enough to tuck in there that still feels like you picked it for them. A gift card would get the job done, but it doesn’t quite say, “Yes, I did listen all the way through.”

My pick is the Side A Cassette Speaker, a pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker from the Yanko Design Shop. It looks like a cassette, complete with a transparent shell, two imitation reels, and a Side A label. I’d wrap it with a short mix I made myself. That gives you something more personal than another gadget, and it’s a way to return the favor to the friend or sibling who’s been finding good music for you all year.

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My favorite detail is the ring of tiny holes around one of the imitation reels. It takes a second to register as a speaker grille because the rest of the object is so committed to looking like a tape. Even the clear plastic case plays along. Flip it open and it doubles as a stand, holding the speaker upright with its label facing out. I’d leave it on a desk or next to a stack of books, where it looks like something you meant to put there even when nothing’s playing.

I’d resist the urge to make the mix a greatest-hits album of your friendship. Start with the song they sent you that actually made it into your regular rotation. Add the one you both know from a long drive, even if neither of you will admit to liking it. Then put in something you found on your own that you think they’d play twice. Five or six tracks will do. The handwritten list is where I’d explain one particularly questionable choice, preferably in a note short enough to fit in the margin.

There are two ways I’d give the mix. The easy one is to make a playlist, tuck the track list into the wrapping, and play the first song from your phone over Bluetooth when they open it. If you already have the songs as MP3 files, you can load them onto a microSD card and let the speaker play them without a phone. I like that option because the music actually comes with the object, even if the card is considerably easier to lose than a tape.

It doesn’t play real cassettes, so I’d skip it if your friend has been looking for something to play the tapes they keep picking up at thrift stores. And at a little over four inches across in its case, it’s the speaker I’d pick for keeping music on while you clear off your desk, not the one I’d bring to a party. For a stocking gift, though, that size means you can wrap it without giving the surprise away.

It’s listed at $49 before shipping and tax. That’s more than I’d spend just to fill a gap next to the chocolate coins, so I’d make it the one thing in the stocking that gets its own wrapping. What makes it worth picking over a regular little speaker is that first moment when your friend recognizes the shape and still guesses wrong about what they’ve opened. A speaker in a box marked “speaker” can’t do much with that moment.

I’d write “Side A” at the top of the track list and leave the back blank. Let them turn the speaker over, work out what it is, and ask you to play something. If they ask what’s on Side B, tell them it’s their turn. You know they’ve already got a song in mind.

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