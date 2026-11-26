A gate change can send you down another long concourse only to leave you standing in a boarding line. A suitcase with a single pull handle can carry your things, but there’s nowhere to sit and little to lean on. Moove On is a luggage prototype developed with Tucano for older travelers, with two handles for walking and a perch for the wait.

The first change is where the case goes. Instead of trailing behind you at an angle, it rolls upright in front, with a height-adjustable handle for each hand. Brake levers sit beneath the ribbed grips. The front wheels swivel and the rear pair stay pointed straight, an arrangement meant to let you steer around a corner while keeping both hands on the grips.

Designer: Lorenzo Rimini

The suitcase has a small opening on top for quick access and a larger one for the main compartment in front. That separation makes sense when the person in front of you has just been asked for a ticket and you’re fairly sure yours is somewhere under a sweater. A separate place for the ticket could spare everyone a look at what you packed for the weekend.

Then there’s the wait itself. The upper part of the case incorporates a perch, so a pause doesn’t have to start with a search for an empty bench. It’s meant for leaning back for a moment with your feet still on the floor, rather than settling in for the afternoon. One of the handles is still right beside you when you turn around.

The grooves down the sides borrow a familiar detail from hard-shell luggage, even if the wheels stick out farther than you’d expect on an ordinary suitcase. The handles and wheels take on the same color as the body. The red and yellow versions don’t exactly disappear into the background, though there’s a difference between standing out and looking like hospital equipment.

Moove On came out of a master’s project at the Basel Academy of Art and Design. The project account describes eight months of development, with nine participants aged 75 and older taking part in design sessions. The work went from small 3D-printed studies to a full-size acrylic mockup. There’s a useful difference between drawing a handle and giving someone a handle to reach for.

The project lists a weight of about 7.1 pounds, but there’s no published seat rating or luggage capacity. A case you can lift when it’s empty still has to handle a packed load and someone leaning on it. No retail release or independent stability testing has been confirmed, so there’s no reason to treat the prototype as a substitute for a tested walker.

The perch is the detail we’d want to see carried forward. You can plan a route around elevators and give yourself more time between trains, but neither does much about an occupied bench. A suitcase normally becomes one more thing to keep track of while you wait. Here, the bag has a job to do even after you stop moving.

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