A child asking for a game on a long drive usually means somebody’s phone is about to change hands. The mio click gives them something smaller to reach for. This pocket-sized fidget has a big round button and a tiny color screen, where a pixel creature jumps or dances when you press. There’s no feed to scroll and no subscription to keep up with.

It started with a 10-year-old asking for a click counter. The maker says they wired up a processor, an LCD, and a button over a weekend, then went through two failed prototypes before settling on a custom circuit board. The family still assembles the toys by hand in Houston, fitting the electronics and rechargeable battery into a case just 2.5 inches wide.

Designer: Erick Calderon

The case is 3D-printed PETG plastic, and the button takes up much of the space below the display. Your thumb has somewhere to land without getting in the way of whatever’s happening on the screen. At 2.2 ounces, it barely adds weight to a coat pocket, and the included wrist strap gives it somewhere else to go when you need both hands.

The creature takes a little more work to get started than the button suggests. You create an account and hatch it through the website, then download it to the toy over 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. It could be a Squig, a Goober, or a Meatball. That last one is a rather unlikely pet, but at least you don’t have to remember to feed it.

Once it’s set up, the mio click can come along for the stretch of highway where the signal drops out. It keeps count on its own, and certain totals unlock milestone animations. A plain tally counter would leave it at the number. Here, a little dance is a better reason to glance down than finding out you’ve gone from 863 to 864.

Back on Wi-Fi, holding the button for five seconds sends the tally to a public leaderboard called The Yard. The characters are recorded as NFTs and their totals update on the blockchain when you sync. You don’t have to set up a crypto wallet yourself, though the company says it creates one behind the scenes to hold the character.

The mio click sells for $45 and is recommended for ages seven and up. It comes in orange, yellow, blue, white, and magenta, though the shop only ships to US addresses and warns that backordered colors can take longer. A USB cable comes in the box, but the specs don’t say how long you can expect to play between charges.

The temptation, of course, is to turn a few idle clicks into a race once there’s a scoreboard to check. That can be fun when two kids want to see whose creature has racked up the most presses by the next rest stop. But the Meatball can do its little dance even if nobody in the car bothers to look up who won.

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