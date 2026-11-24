While all the hype around the Grand Theft Auto 6 launch focused on the crazy physics, surreal graphics, and NPC realism, there was one caveat nobody relished, to be honest. Just like other previous installations of Rockstar’s version of a ghetto world, this one is packaged in a disc case.

Ironically, there is no disc inside, just a redeemable download code that’s proof of the purchase. Meaning, you logically don’t own the largest open-world game, compared to a disc version of any previous title. Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive have shifted to a digital model to cut costs and save development time. While the makers haven’t outright denied a future disc version, Sony’s move to ditch physical discs for all PS5 titles after January 2028 isn’t reassuring either.

Designer: KFC Spain

Disc or no disc, GTA 6 is a gaming phenomenon of the decade with thirteen years in development, going to the lengths to add levels of in-game detail any other game developer house wouldn’t even bother considering. KFC Spain has some consolation, though, as they are handing out diners a fried chicken disc inside a physical game case, because why not? They call it the Replacement Disc, and GTA6 owners who bring their original game case to KFC outlets in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Zaragoza, on December 19 and 20 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM have a good chance of chomping down on the treat. I guess dedicated GTA fans will just refrigerate this one and keep it as a piece of memorabilia.

The Replacement Disc at these select outlets in Spain will be given away for free, but there will be a limited-edition cap. This crisp piece of GTA 6 edible will come in special packaging that looks like a traditional video game case and has Colonel Sanders on the cover. KFC is known to leverage trending gaming and pop culture themes to come up with such unique ideas, and this one should be more viral than most. This campaign takes a light satire at the current gaming world where the shift is imminent to all digital media, and in a way addresses the direct response of collectors and players who are skeptical about the future of boxed video games.

This campaign is built around the unboxing experience of the GTA 6 game. Perfecting the disc of chicken took months of testing, and KFC had to tweak the cooking process to get the desired shape. When you get your hands on this one and see the “Disc Included” label, the satire is sealed. The age rating of 11 and the back of the case having “Chicken Eating Compatible.” Makes it more worthwhile. Last, and the final nail in the coffin, is “The end of physical media. The beginning of chicken media.” One thing is for sure, though: this disc can be finished in a single session, not something that is possible with the actual game.

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