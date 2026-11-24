You don’t give a pitcher’s spout much thought until you’re topping up somebody’s glass and the water goes down the side instead. On the HUIT concept, you’d pick an edge to aim from, while a fold on the opposite side gives your fingers somewhere to grip. It’s a handsome bit of geometry that might ask a little more of the person doing the pouring.

Huit is French for eight, which is exactly how many flat sides wrap around the body. They run straight down from rim to base, so there’s no shoulder or narrow neck to interrupt the shape. The angles show up as bands of light and dark across the deep red finish. Turn the pitcher a little and different faces catch the light.

Designer: Liam de la Bedoyere

The handle picks up where one of those faces ends. A wide strip bends up and away from the rim, then angles back toward the base. From the side, there’s a wedge of open space for your fingers. The gap narrows as it goes down, so where you put your hand could matter more here than it would on a round loop.

The design proposes a fine powder coat for the folded metal. It takes some of the severity out of the shape without rounding off the corners that give it character. The red has some warmth to it, which keeps the pitcher from looking too much like a piece of hardware. In charcoal, it would be rather easy to imagine it holding drafting pencils.

The open mouth makes more sense when you’re putting something into the pitcher. There’s no neck to work around if you’re dropping in slices of citrus or stirring a batch of iced tea. Those slices would also be free to come back out when you tip it, of course. That might be welcome in a glass of sangria and a nuisance in plain water.

A conventional spout gives you a spot to aim before you tip the pitcher. On HUIT, you’d be lining up one of the straight edges with the glass. That seems like a reasonable proposition when you’re filling a wide tumbler at lunch. A narrow glass after dinner might ask for a steadier wrist, especially if the pitcher is filled almost to the brim.

A missing spout doesn’t automatically mean a wet table, of course. How fast the liquid moves, how sharply the lip ends, and how readily the surface gets wet all affect whether the stream breaks away or runs down the side. The more interesting moment is the end of the pour, when you’re trying to add just a splash without filling the glass.

A tiny bend at the front could give HUIT a clearer pouring point without changing any of its eight sides. It would also interrupt the level rim, though, which makes the fold at the handle stand out in the first place. It really depends on what you’re pouring into, which probably means having matching wide glasses to go with the pitcher.

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