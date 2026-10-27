Satechi’s Dual-Monitor Adapter Gives Its USB-C Plug a Parking Spot

Laptops may have become easier to carry, but the desk you return to can still demand a handful of connections. Satechi’s new ExtendView USB4 Dual HDMI Multiport Adapter gathers two monitors and other accessories behind one laptop cable. It’s a familiar idea with a welcome physical detail: the attached connector has somewhere to go when it’s time to pack the adapter away.

Rather than hide under the desk, the Space Black anodized aluminum enclosure has enough character to sit beside a laptop. Rounded corners soften its rectangular shape, while a regular pattern of small dots gives the top some texture. The connections occupy opposite long edges, separating the monitor and power cables from the USB accessories you might reach for more often during work.

Designer: Satechi

The more interesting detail, however, appears when you’re putting it away. The braided nylon cable loops back so its USB-C connector can tuck into a slot in the body. That doesn’t make the cable disappear, of course, but it keeps the plug from dangling freely inside your bag. That’s a small convenience, but a welcome one if you’re constantly changing where you work.

Back at the desk, two HDMI ports support separate extended displays at up to 4K and 60Hz each. Your editing timeline can occupy one screen while reference material stays open on the other, rather than both repeating the same picture. Satechi says compatible computers need no DisplayLink software or additional drivers, using the display capabilities already available through their own USB4 connections.

That compatibility comes with qualifications worth reading before buying. Base M3 MacBooks need their lids closed to run two external displays, while base M1 and M2 Mac laptops remain limited to one. A USB-C socket alone doesn’t guarantee the right capabilities, either. The two-monitor arrangement needs a suitable USB4 connection and a computer that can actually support both screens through that connection.

There’s room for the smaller things that accumulate around those larger screens, too. Two USB-A ports and two USB-C data ports support speeds up to 10Gbps, accommodating an external drive alongside other accessories. Those USB-C ports don’t output video, despite looking like the laptop connection. Keeping a project drive within reach makes sense, particularly when the monitor cables can stay on the opposite side.

Charging deserves a closer look, however, because the advertised 140W figure refers to incoming power. Satechi’s technical documentation specifies up to 125W for the laptop, reserving about 15W for the adapter itself. You’ll need an appropriate charger and cable to reach its maximum, with actual delivery also depending on your laptop. Convenient pass-through charging, certainly, but the distinction matters before buying a power supply.

At $119.99, the ExtendView is listed on Satechi’s US store as a compact alternative to a larger desktop dock. Its attached cable does introduce a tradeoff: a damaged lead can’t simply be unplugged and replaced. Giving that connector a storage slot is welcome, then, even if it can’t offer the flexibility of a cable you can swap out yourself at home.