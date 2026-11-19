Unless you have been living in a cave, you too haven’t escaped the craze that’s eating up the internet. It’s called Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI, and it’s finally been released after a 13-year wait for gamers globally. The anxious anticipation has made it the biggest game ever even before its launch, so just about everyone wants to tap into the craze.

A new duo to jump onto the bandwagon is RIMOWA and Rockstar Games. The two have partnered for a special edition custom PlayStation 5 case, which comes with its controllers and the GTA VI game.

Designer: RIMOWA

The collaborative edition of the PS case, which thrives on the signature style of the luggage manufacturer RIMOWA and a new chapter in the iconic video game franchise’s journey, is not for everyone to get. This custom luggage, according to the information shared by the creators, is strictly limited to an exclusive Friends & Family edition: Reserved for friends and family of both brands. Therefore, the RIMOWA x Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI case will not be available for retail, making it even more elusive and of course that something we wouldn’t be able to ever own.

“Cool, thanks for showing us something we wouldn’t be able to get,” one of the commenters correctly writes on RIMOWA’s latest Instagram post announcing the company’s new partnership that celebrates the already hyped GTA VI.

The collaborative case features a dark colored body with pink, blue, and purple accents, reflecting the fact that it’s a setup designed for Vice City. But being a tribute to the upcoming GTA release, it includes the new blockbuster game inside alongside a custom console and its controllers.

On the outside, the RIMOWA x Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI case comprises the luggage maker’s signature grooves. The dark-themed surface comes with large palm motifs that appear different depending on how the light reflects on the surface. The same palm leaf pattern can also be seen on the PlayStation 5 housed inside. You can see the pink trim highlighting the separation between the two halves of the suitcase, while it features a telescopic handle and caster wheels for easy maneuverability.

Inside the case, which is a tangible accessory celebrating GTA VI, you get a compartmentalized layout divided into two halves. One of the halves accommodates the PlayStation console, while its controllers and the GTA VI game occupy the other half. The controllers are included into the theme with similar dark and pink color theme of the case and the console and also feature VI marking to signify itself for the collaboration intent.

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