German tuning specialist NOVITEC has spent more than two decades transforming some of the world’s most striking supercars with its distinctive widebody carbon-fiber conversions. Known as the N-Largo series, these projects aim to give already dramatic performance cars a more imposing appearance without compromising their original design character.

The transformations go beyond visual enhancements, with aerodynamic efficiency, weight, and other functional elements considered throughout the development process. Now, the German tuner has turned its attention to Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V12 grand tourer, introducing the 12Cilindri N-Largo. Developed in collaboration with German designer Vittorio Strosek, the conversion brings a wider carbon-fiber body, bespoke aerodynamic components, larger wheels and an upgraded exhaust system. Production is limited to just 20 examples worldwide, making it an object of desire.

Designer: NOVITEC

The redesigned bodywork increases the Ferrari’s width by 7 cm at the front and 13 cm at the rear, bringing its overall width to 2,110 mm, excluding the mirrors. Rather than simply adding oversized wheel arches, the conversion incorporates extensively redesigned body panels made from lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber.

Front fascia also receives a new bumper with larger air intakes and an integrated spoiler designed to reduce front-axle lift at higher speeds. NOVITEC also removes the original Daytona-inspired black strip between the headlights, giving the front end a cleaner appearance. A redesigned carbon-fiber hood features a prominent central air outlet that exposes the V12 engine’s red intake manifolds. Additional gill-shaped openings above the front wheels help extract hot air from the wheel wells.

The changes are equally substantial at the rear. The original rear window is replaced by a body-coloured panel featuring narrow viewing slits, while a three-piece ducktail spoiler stretches across the widened rear section. The redesigned rear fascia incorporates a prominent carbon-fiber diffuser and quad exhaust outlets. NOVITEC has also reworked the aerodynamic package, replacing Ferrari’s active rear aero flaps with a fixed spoiler intended to generate additional downforce. Further openings are incorporated to improve rear brake cooling.

Filling the expanded wheel arches are bespoke NF12 N-Largo forged wheels, developed with American wheel specialist Vossen. The five-spoke Y-shaped design features a deeply concave profile, particularly at the rear. The front wheels measure 21 inches and are paired with 275/35 ZR21 tyres, while the rear gets 22-inch wheels wrapped in wider 325/30 ZR22 rubber. NOVITEC sports springs lower the ride height by approximately 30 mm, giving the car a noticeably lower stance.

The naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 also receives attention through an upgraded stainless-steel sports exhaust with electronically controlled butterfly valves. Drivers can adjust the exhaust character between a more restrained note and a louder soundtrack. For buyers seeking a more distinctive finish, NOVITEC offers an optional 999 fine-gold-plated exhaust system. Optional sports catalysts are also available, although the tuner has not announced a confirmed power increase for the modified engine.

12Cilindri N-Largo is available as a complete vehicle commissioned directly through NOVITEC or as a conversion for existing Ferrari owners. Interior customisation is also offered according to individual preferences. With only 20 examples planned, the project is all about bespoke detailing in a considerably more imposing interpretation of Ferrari’s V12 grand tourer.

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