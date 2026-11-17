An ice bucket has a pretty straightforward job, but carrying one outside often reveals everything its design forgot. There’s the slippery base, the awkward handle, and the ice that seems to disappear before lunch is over. The YETI Rambler Beverage Bucket, offered in a variety of colors, including Rescue Red through Huckberry, gives this familiar object a more considered set of details for keeping refreshments close by.

At first, the shape is reassuringly ordinary. A broad opening, slightly tapered body, and swinging metal handle preserve the bucket’s familiar silhouette, while the red finish gives it enough personality to leave on the patio table. The exposed stainless-steel rim adds a visual break at the top, keeping the whole bucket from looking like one uninterrupted block of brightly colored outdoor gear.

Designer: YETI x Huckberry

The more important work happens between its walls. Kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel provides a durable shell, while double-wall vacuum insulation slows heat transfer to help the ice last longer. For a family lunch outside, that means a dedicated spot for cans of sparkling water or soda without bringing a full-size cooler to the table. There’s no battery to charge or setting to adjust.

A lid is useful outside, but getting a drink shouldn’t require dismantling the setup. The removable lid lifts away to leave the opening accessible, rather than making you fish through a narrow neck. Its clear surface also lets you check the contents without taking it off. It isn’t leakproof, though, so this is something to carry upright, not toss sideways into the car.

That handle has received some attention, too. It rotates on its side mounts and includes a rubber grip, giving your hand something other than bare metal to hold. Swing it down when the bucket reaches the table, and it stays out of the opening. It’s a simple arrangement that makes sense when you’re moving ice and drinks from the kitchen to the porch.

Underneath, the BearFoot non-slip ring tackles a less glamorous problem. A metal bucket can make an unpleasant entrance when it lands on a hard tabletop, and sliding around doesn’t improve matters. The rubber base is designed to reduce slipping, clattering, and scratches. It’s a small material change at the point where the bucket meets the furniture, rather than another accessory to remember.

With a two-gallon capacity, this is a substantial tabletop container rather than a personal lunch companion. It measures 11.5 inches wide and 8.8 inches tall, and weighs 6.7 pounds empty. Those proportions suit a shared refreshment station, where people can help themselves. Keeping drinks together on the table leaves the larger cooler free for sandwiches, fruit, and the rest of the picnic supplies.

Once lunch is over, the bucket and lid can go in the dishwasher, which is a welcome detail for something filled with sticky cans and melting ice. Remove the lid, and multiple buckets can stack for storage. The handle folds down again, ready for a shelf instead of a tabletop, leaving one less awkward shape to negotiate when everything heads back inside.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover