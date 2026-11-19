8BitDo has built a reputation for turning gaming nostalgia into thoughtfully updated hardware, with products that revisit familiar designs without ignoring modern gaming requirements. From its N64-inspired controllers to colourful retro keyboards and its recent gaming accessories, the company continues to explore how classic hardware can fit into today’s gaming setups. The brand’s latest release, the GC Bluetooth Gamepad, takes inspiration from one of Nintendo’s most recognisable controllers, bringing the distinctive GameCube design back with updated internals and wireless connectivity.

Available in purple and orange, the new controller retains much of the visual character that made the original GameCube gamepad memorable. Its asymmetrical button arrangement, familiar shell shape, and distinctive control layout give it an unmistakable connection to Nintendo’s early 2000s console. However, this is more than a cosmetic recreation. 8BitDo has incorporated modern control technology while keeping the physical characteristics that made the original appealing to players.

Designer: 8BitDo

The controller uses TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) joysticks paired with a 10-bit ADC sampling chip, designed to deliver precise input while consuming less power. These are surrounded by octagonal gates, preserving the eight-direction movement familiar to GameCube players. The arrangement is particularly relevant for games that benefit from controlled directional inputs, including fighting titles such as Super Smash Bros. The use of TMR technology also offers improved resistance to stick drift compared with conventional potentiometer-based joysticks.

The shoulder controls receive a similar update. The controller features Hall Effect linear triggers with spring mechanisms, offering smooth travel, consistent resistance, and a cushioned feel at the end of each press. A symmetrical Z and ZL button arrangement adds another control to the original layout, making the gamepad more practical for contemporary titles. Other familiar elements include a cushioned D-pad and a single-rotor rumble motor designed to recreate the feedback experience of the original GameCube controller.

Connectivity is another important part of the update. The GC Bluetooth Gamepad supports Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and wired USB-C connections. It works with Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 and Windows PCs, with the wireless USB receiver included for 2.4GHz connections. Bluetooth connectivity is supported on Nintendo Switch consoles, while both 2.4GHz wireless and USB-C wired modes work with Switch and Windows devices. Players who still own the original GameCube can also use the controller with the separately available 8BitDo Retro Receiver.

8BitDo has included a dedicated Capture button for taking screenshots and recording gameplay, alongside a Turbo function and support for connecting multiple gamepads simultaneously. Measuring 140.1 × 102.95 × 67.6mm and weighing 218.1g, the controller maintains a relatively compact profile while incorporating the additional controls and hardware.

The GC Bluetooth Gamepad is priced at $49.99 and is available in Orange and Purple editions through 8BitDo’s official online store. Pre-orders are open, with shipping scheduled to begin on December 10, 2026. While it is not an exact reproduction of the original controller’s shape and ergonomics, the combination of familiar GameCube controls, updated joystick technology and flexible connectivity makes it an interesting alternative for players who want a retro-inspired gamepad without giving up modern functionality.

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