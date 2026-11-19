If you started collecting records sometime in the last fifteen years, there’s a decent chance your first turntable was a suitcase player, probably a Crosley, probably in a pastel color, probably bought around the same time as your first Arctic Monkeys record. It looked great on a dresser and sounded like it was playing from the next apartment. The Muse MT-208 AT is a suitcase player built for the version of you that has grown up a little since then. It keeps the latches, the handle, and the grab-and-go charm, then adds an Audio-Technica cartridge, a counterweighted tonearm, and a brushed aluminum deck. Same party trick, better manners.

Oxygen Ltd, a Hong Kong design house, created the MT-208 AT for French brand Muse under lead designer Anthony Aurélien Ribout. The turntable won its category at the 2026 European Product Design Award, and it plays 33, 45, and 78 rpm records through a pair of 7.5-watt speakers. Bluetooth runs both ways, so your phone can stream to it, or it can beam your records to a better speaker across the room. There’s FM radio too, plus a USB port that rips vinyl straight to MP3. The catch for Americans: European retailers list it at €129.95 (roughly $150), with no US listing yet, so start befriending people with Paris addresses.

Designer: Anthony Aurélien Ribout (Oxygen Ltd)

Fifties Suitcase Outside, Seventies Hi-Fi Inside

Close the lid and the MT-208 AT looks every bit a 1950s portable, with a dark gray leather-grain case, rounded corners, and fabric speaker grilles across the front. Black latches flank a chunky carry handle, and a walnut-toned band wraps the front edge like trim on an old radio. It measures 14.6 x 5.3 x 10.9 inches (370 x 135 x 276mm), within a hair of the width of a Dansette, Britain’s teenage party machine of the 1950s. It weighs 8.3 pounds (3.8kg), roughly 2 to 3 pounds more than Muse’s entry-level MT-201. That extra heft can be good news on a turntable, since mass can help damp vibration, though weight alone doesn’t tell you how well it’s controlled.

Open it up and the decade jumps forward twenty years. The deck sits on a walnut-toned plinth, with the tonearm mounted to a brushed aluminum plate and a control rail running down the right side. Tuning, pitch, and volume each get a knurled knob topped with a spun aluminum cap, the same concentric-ring finish you’d find on a Marantz or Pioneer receiver from the disco era. The award entry calls the whole thing a 1970s throwback, but I’d call it a mullet: fifties in the front, seventies in the back. It works because the metal goes exactly where your fingers land.

The Upgrades Start at the Needle and End at Your Speaker

The needle belongs to an Audio-Technica moving magnet cartridge, from a Japanese company that has been making phono cartridges since 1962. It rides on a straight tubular tonearm with a rear counterweight, a cue lever for lowering it gently, and an auto-stop switch so the platter doesn’t spin forever after side A ends. The belt-drive deck handles 33, 45, and 78 rpm, which means your grandparents’ shellac is fair game with a suitable stylus. A pitch knob lets you nudge the speed when a record runs slightly sharp or flat. A built-in RIAA preamp boosts and equalizes the cartridge’s tiny signal, so the RCA output can feed powered speakers with a compatible input.

Bluetooth 4.0 runs in both directions, and the outbound half is the clever bit. Built-in speakers have always been the suitcase player’s weak spot, since two small drivers share a box with a spinning platter. Switch on Bluetooth Out and your record streams to a better speaker across the room, turning the MT-208 AT into a wireless source. Going the other way, your phone can play through its two 7.5-watt speakers. There’s also FM radio, an AUX input, a headphone jack, and a USB port with a REC/SPLIT button for ripping records to MP3.

Built by a Name You’ve Never Heard, Priced Like a Grown-Up

Oxygen Ltd was founded in 1993 and works largely as an OEM and ODM, industry shorthand for designing and building products that other companies sell under their own names. The firm says it has sold more than 100 million audio devices from its bases in Hong Kong and Zhongshan, Guangdong, and its team mixes French and Chinese designers. That’s how a lot of consumer audio gets made, and the people doing the work rarely get a byline. Here, Ribout and five teammates are named on the award. Oxygen also won a European Product Design Award in 2024 for the ARSK 001, a toroidal aluminum speaker.

The European Product Design Award is a paid-entry, global competition run by the Los Angeles-based Farmani Group, and the MT-208 AT took the Winner title in the Turntables category. It sells for €129.95 (roughly $150) at French retailers like LDLC, with no US listing yet. That’s about triple what a discounted Crosley Cruiser Plus costs on Amazon, and the money shows up in the cartridge, the metal, and the extra pounds. Third Man Records’ Spinnerette proved a suitcase player could land in a museum. The MT-208 AT makes a smaller, friendlier argument: your first turntable can be one you keep.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover