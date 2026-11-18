Camping and cargo hauling generally require a different set of vehicles. But Suzuki has been toiling with a kei van for these two objectives, and you can find this personified in the new Base Spacia from the Japanese automaker. The 2027 Suzuki Spacia Base arrives with two seats and a completely hollow rear, which can be reconfigured into seven different layouts using a multi-board platform.

The gear-hauling cargo van can transform into a micro camper, or function as a reliable combo, as and how the user wants to use it. It can transform in a matter of seconds, and this is possible with the multi-board setup that allows the cargo area in the vacant floor space in the cabin to be used in a multitude of ways.

Designer: Suzuki

What Suzuki is calling multi-board is actually a platform that is designed to be used to support the integrated interior structure of the rear cabin. It helps create clean and fast transforming sections that can be switched between sleeping and cargo hauling, or doing both at the same time. A set of two boards, each of which can slide into the side supports and slot into the sidewalls, can allow the reconfiguration. You can set up the boards in seven different modes to create a bed, shelves, a table, or a vertical divider in case you have a different set of cargo to transport.

The different modes in which the boards can be used allow the flat surface of the van to function as a sleeping unit for a solo rider with his adventure gear by the side, or as a camper van for a couple with a conventional double bed. The vehicle is a fully compliant kei car. This means the Base Spacia is built strictly within the road-legal Japanese limits in size, engine configuration, and output.

Thus, you get a very interesting living space within one of the smallest campervan layouts out there. For reference, it measures only 134 inches long, is powered by a turbocharged 660-cc engine-based mild hybrid system, and features Adaptive cruise control for ease of driving. The size implies that the Base Spacia is so small that, to create a double bed using the multi-boards, the owners will have to fold the front seats and then create a complete sleeping surface for two people.

Since the supports for the multi-boards are integrated into the inside of the sidewalls of the campervan from the factory, the configuration using the boards is simple and quick. When the boards are not being used for a purpose, they can be stacked on one side to allow the other section of the cabin to be used for storing camping equipment and other supplies.

Suzuki debuted the new Spacia Base earlier this month, but has not given out information about the pricing yet. The vehicle is expected to launch officially this winter in Japan. If the pricing structure of the previous Spacia Base model is considered, the new 2027 model should cost around ¥1,530,100 (roughly $9,500).

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