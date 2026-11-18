Working at a desk rarely means looking at just one thing. A screen sits ahead, a notebook lies below, and whatever you’re making ends up somewhere between them. The VIVIFoCAL S1 adaptive eyewear is designed to adjust focus as those distances change, taking some of the fuss out of switching between tasks. The interesting part is that its lenses actually move.

That becomes particularly relevant with presbyopia, the age-related reduction in the eye’s ability to focus up close. Reading glasses help with nearby details, while multifocal lenses accommodate several distances through different viewing areas. Depending on your setup, that can mean swapping pairs or finding the right spot in a lens. It’s a small adjustment that can become a familiar part of the day. You may have grown used to adjusting to your glasses, without noticing how those small compromises shape your daily life and interrupt your work. VIVIFoCAL S1 offers a new approach: glasses should adapt to you, rather than requiring you to adapt to them.

Designer: VIVIFoCAL

Click Here to Buy Now: $339 $499 (32% off). Hurry, only 82/250 left! Raised over $120,000.

Consider a model-building project spread across the table. The instruction sheet, the tiny piece between your fingers, and the reference on your monitor all belong to the same job. They don’t share the same viewing distance, though. The VIVIFoCAL S1’s approach is to change the optical setting as you move between them, rather than make changing glasses another step in the assembly process.

A time-of-flight sensor built into the bridge measures distance using reflected light. A controller then calculates how far the optical elements need to shift, and a miniature motor handles the movement. It’s a physical response to what’s in front of the glasses, with a specified adjustment time below 0.1 seconds.

Those moving elements form an Alvarez lens system, which changes optical power by sliding two specially shaped lenses relative to each other. The mechanism gives autofocus a surprisingly literal meaning here. Instead of asking your eyes to work with a fixed near setting, the glasses alter the optics themselves. That’s an appealing piece of design for activities that don’t stay at arm’s length.

For activities that require a consistent viewing distance, S1 also offers a Focus Lock feature. Wearers can choose between automatic focusing and a locked focus setting depending on the task. Automatic mode is suited to activities involving frequent distance changes, while Focus Lock allows users to maintain a selected focus setting during reading, detailed hands-on work, or other tasks performed at relatively fixed distances.

That also changes the relationship between your gaze and the lens. Typical progressive lenses distribute different powers across designated regions, while the VIVIFoCAL S1 is designed for a wider usable area at its selected focus. A slight head adjustment can still help the sensors identify the intended target, but the aim is less dependent on finding a particular viewing zone.

Of course, automatically adjusting focus doesn’t make your prescription irrelevant. The VIVIFoCAL S1 is made with lenses customized to your prescription, while adaptive focus handles changes in viewing distance. For wearers who also have nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism, S1 can be configured with customized prescription lenses to address their individual vision needs.

Before shipping, VIVIFoCAL will collect the latest prescription details and pupillary distance (PD) measurements from users who require prescription customization. The lenses will then be produced according to their individual specifications. Wearers can choose the included 1.59-index prescription lenses at no additional cost, or upgrade to 1.67- or 1.74-index lenses depending on their prescription and preferred lens thickness.

The companion app adds another layer of personalization, letting you fine-tune settings to suit your preferences. That makes sense for something you wear rather than merely operate. A comfortable reading distance isn’t identical for everyone, and even our own vision can fluctuate throughout the day. What feels perfectly clear in the morning may call for a slight adjustment by evening. These adjustments complement professional prescription fitting rather than replacing regular eye exams.

Fit gets some attention beyond the software, too. Flexible spring hinges and interchangeable nose pads provide ways to accommodate different faces, rather than relying on a single rigid shape. When glasses become part of an afternoon spent reading or making things, these details matter more. They address the ordinary business of wearing eyewear, which shouldn’t get lost among the sensors and moving lenses.

Powered optics do introduce a new habit, however. The VIVIFoCAL S1 is rated for 8+ hours of frequent adaptive focusing and recharges through USB-C, so keeping the glasses charged becomes part of the routine. Its intended territory is reading, computer work, and similar everyday activities.

Moving away from the desk doesn’t have to mean abandoning a good chapter. Magnetic polarized sunglass lenses attach to the front for outdoor reading, keeping the same adaptive system underneath. The accessory changes light filtering without replacing the focusing mechanism. After all the sensing and mechanical adjustment, the next thing on the agenda can still be a chair outside and a few more pages.

VIVIFoCAL S1 is now officially available on Kickstarter, with a Super Early Bird price of $339, representing a $160 discount from its $499 suggested retail price. Kickstarter backers who require prescription customization can receive 1.59-index customized prescription lenses at no additional cost, with support for nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

Click Here to Buy Now: $339 $499 (32% off). Hurry, only 82/250 left! Raised over $120,000.

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