7 Black Friday EDC knife picks that range from genuinely practical to delightfully unnecessary

Every Black Friday I tell myself I’m shopping for other people, and every Black Friday a knife somehow ends up in my own pocket. This year I’m making it easier on all of us. WE Knife Co., the company behind WE Knife, CIVIVI, and SENCUT, is running its holiday sale with up to 30% off across all three brands (plus free gifts with purchases). I’ve picked seven knives from that lineup, ranging from a $40 award winner to a $185 titanium flagship. Whether you’re gifting or “gifting,” there’s something here for every pocket and every budget.

SENCUT holds down the entry level, CIVIVI covers the $60 to $100 sweet spot most of us actually carry, and WE sits up top with titanium, MagnaCut steel, and machining that borders on showing off. A brand-new CIVIVI Elite tier now splits the difference between those last two. The Elementum shows up twice on this list, once as a $65 CIVIVI and once as a $185 WE, which makes for a fun lesson in what extra money actually buys you. Three of these designs have BLADE Show awards to their name, so the list comes pre-vetted. Grab a coffee and maybe your wallet, because we’re going from fanciest to friendliest.

WE Elementum – Topo Titanium Scales and MagnaCut Steel

The WE Elementum takes CIVIVI’s best-selling silhouette and rebuilds it out of materials that would make a gear nerd weep a little. The blade is CPM MagnaCut, which makes this XA series the first WE knife ever to use the steel. MagnaCut was designed by metallurgist Larrin Thomas to solve an old trade-off, using niobium and vanadium carbides for edge-holding while keeping chromium free to fight rust. In plain English, it stays sharp, shrugs off sweat and humidity, and handles abuse without chipping. Here it’s cut into a 2.96-inch drop point with a flat grind and a black stonewashed finish, which hides scratches better than I hide my Amazon orders.

Bronze and black 6AL4V titanium forms the handle, delivering a lightweight, strong, and highly corrosion-resistant construction. WE machines the scales with a 3D topographic pattern inspired by geological layers, so the knife looks like a trail map while the ridges give your fingers some bite. That same titanium doubles as the frame lock, which clicks into place behind the blade after the flipper sends it out on caged ceramic bearings. The whole thing weighs 2.39 ounces (67.8g), about as much as three AA batteries, and closes to a pocket-friendly 4.02 inches (102.1mm). A reversible titanium clip means lefties get invited to the party too.

Click Here to Buy Now: $184.96 $217.60 (15% off). Hurry, deal ends December 22nd!

WE Notchline – WE’s Hunting-Ready Carbon Fiber Fixed Blade

WE built its name on flippers and frame locks, so it was a fun plot twist when its Notchline hunting knife won Factory Imported Fixed Blade of the Year at BLADE Show 2026. The 3.45-inch (87.7mm) straight back blade is sized for field dressing, where control matters more than reach. It’s stonewashed CPM S35VN, a powder steel that holds an edge through a long day of skinning and still sharpens without a fight. At 0.17 inches (4.2mm) thick, the stout spine can work around joints, while the flat grind keeps cuts clean. Spine jimping gives your thumb a place to park when you choke up for detail work like caping.

Milled rose carbon fiber covers the full tang, machined with swirling, petal-like patterns that give your fingers real traction. The handle runs 4.05 inches (102.9mm) long and 0.71 inches (18mm) thick, chunky enough to fill your palm properly when your hands are cold or slick in the field. Everything weighs 3.98 ounces (112.8g), almost exactly a stick of butter, which feels appropriate for something this good at cutting. It rides in a black Kydex sheath with a T-Clip designed by knifemaker Bob Terzuola, so it mounts on a belt, a pack strap, or anything with webbing. A paracord lanyard tied through the tang makes it easier to draw from the sheath, even with gloves on.

Click Here to Buy Now: $157.50 $210.00 (25% off). Hurry, deal ends December 22nd!

CIVIVI Elementum – Yellow Ultem With a Maze Built In

The CIVIVI Elementum shares its 2.96-inch drop point profile with the WE version earlier on this list, but it spends its budget on fun instead of titanium. Under the polished yellow Ultem scale, CIVIVI machined a little labyrinth with a ceramic ball rolling around inside it. Tilt the knife and you can steer the ball through the maze, exactly like those handheld puzzle toys from birthday party goodie bags. Ultem is a translucent, naturally amber plastic used in aircraft interiors and sterilizable medical gear, so pocket life won’t faze it. It also lets the stainless steel liners show through, giving the whole knife a honey-colored glow.

The blade is German Nitro-V, a stainless steel with added nitrogen for better corrosion resistance and toughness, hardened to 59 to 61 HRC. A satin finish and a machined rock-grind pattern give it the look of a hand-hammered blade, minus anyone actually swinging a hammer. A hollow grind makes quick work of cardboard, tape, and apple slices. The flipper runs on caged ceramic bearings and settles into a stainless liner lock, while spine jimping helps on tougher cuts. At 2.98 ounces (84.5g) and 4.03 inches (102.4mm) closed, it actually weighs a little more than its titanium sibling, which is the Ultem and steel liners talking.

Click Here to Buy Now: $65.25 $87.00 (25% off). Hurry, deal ends December 22nd!

CIVIVI Yonder Clip Point – Wood, Brass, and a Classic Blade Shape

Zac Whitmore, the EDC reviewer known online as Zac in the Wild, designed the original CIVIVI Yonder, and it won Best Buy of the Year at BLADE Show 2024. This Clip Point version keeps that compact, comfortable frame and swaps in a 2.88-inch (73.1mm) clip point blade, the shape you’ll find on plenty of classic pocketknives. The clipped spine drops down to a fine, sharp tip that’s great for detail work like opening blister packs or picking out splinters. It’s ground from Swedish 14C28N, a stainless steel that takes a very keen edge and stands up well to rust. At just 0.09 inches (2.2mm) thick with a flat grind, it slices like a good paring knife.

The handle pairs Guibourtia, a reddish African hardwood with dark streaks running through it, with stonewashed brass bolsters up front. Brass picks up a patina the more you handle it, so after a few months your Yonder will look like nobody else’s. The crossbar lock runs through both sides of the handle, so lefties and righties release it with the same thumb pull. Dual thumb studs on a caged ceramic bearing pivot get the blade open fast, and a reversible deep-carry clip keeps it low in the pocket. At about 3.3 ounces (93g) and 3.74 inches (95.1mm) closed, it’s small enough to pull out at Thanksgiving dinner without anyone flinching.

Click Here to Buy Now: $70.50 $94.00 (25% off). Hurry, deal ends December 22nd!

CIVIVI Purr – A Tiny Slip Joint Shaped Like a Cat

Ostap Hel designed the CIVIVI Purr to look like a cat when it’s closed, with ears, eyes, and a tail tucked into the outline of the handle. The pivot and hardware sit where the eyes should be, and an engraved kitty face finishes the joke. This black and white G10 version reads like a tuxedo cat, which might be the most dignified a pocketknife has ever looked. Ostap has a soft spot for fidget-friendly mechanics, so the Purr gets two flipper tabs, a front flipper and a traditional rear one. Both ride on caged ceramic bearings, which means you’ll be opening and closing it through every meeting you sit through.

Instead of a lock, the Purr uses a double detent slip joint, where spring tension holds the blade in both the closed and open positions. It snaps open with a crisp click and stays put for everyday cutting, though firm pressure can fold it, so mind your fingers. That non-locking design, plus a 1.83-inch (46.5mm) blade, makes it friendly to stricter carry laws, including the UK’s rules for blades under 3 inches. The reverse tanto blade is stonewashed Nitro-V, with a straight edge and a stout tip for packages and string. At 1.48 ounces (42g) and 2.89 inches (73.5mm) closed, it weighs less than a golf ball and comes with a lanyard for keychain carry.

Click Here to Buy Now: $44.03 $58.70 (25% off). Hurry, deal ends December 22nd!

CIVIVI Elite Brova – A New Tier and a New Lock

The Brova is the first knife in CIVIVI Elite, a new line that sits between regular CIVIVI and WE in both price and materials. It also debuts a lock CIVIVI had never used before, called the Top Liner Lock. A regular liner lock asks you to push a spring bar sideways from inside the handle, which puts your thumb right where the blade wants to close. Here the locking leaf sits along the spine, and you release it by pressing a textured button on top of the handle. Your fingers stay on the outside, the blade swings shut, and the whole thing feels as easy as clicking a pen.

Gray aluminum scales with chamfered edges and a sculpted, faux-inlay design give the handle a look that’s a step up from typical CIVIVI G10. Blue thumb studs and hardware add a pop of color, and the dual studs flick the blade open on caged ceramic bearings. The blade is a 3.41-inch (86.5mm) clip point in black stonewashed S35VN. At 8.08 inches (205.2mm) open and 4.67 inches (118.7mm) closed, it’s the largest folder on this list. It weighs 3.78 ounces (107g), a little more than a deck of cards, and a reversible deep-carry clip keeps it riding low.

Click Here to Buy Now: $108.75 $145.00 (25% off). Hurry, deal ends December 22nd!

SENCUT Sachse – Three Ways to Open, One Button Lock

SENCUT is the youngest brand in the WE Knife Co. family, and it debuted in 2022 with the Sachse. That same year, the Sachse won Best Buy of the Year at BLADE Show, which is a pretty strong first impression for a brand-new name. Sachse is German for “Saxon,” and the knife has a sturdy, practical build to match. It opens three ways: a flipper tab, dual thumb studs, or pressing the button and letting the blade swing out on its caged ceramic bearing. SENCUT tuned the spring under the button so it resists accidental opening in your pocket while still releasing with a light press.

The 3.47-inch (88.2mm) drop point is satin-finished 9Cr18MoV, a high-carbon stainless that takes a fine edge and comes back quickly on a sharpener. With a flat grind and 0.12-inch (3mm) stock, it handles mail, meal prep, and the zip ties on new holiday gadgets. Contoured ivory G10 scales give it a solid grip, and the light color is easy to spot if you drop it in leaves. It weighs 3.90 ounces (110.6g) and closes to 4.34 inches (110.2mm), with a reversible tip-up clip for either hand. For about $40, it rides on the same style of caged ceramic bearing pivot as the $185 WE Elementum, and that shared DNA runs through this entire family.

Click Here to Buy Now: $40.13 $53.50 (25% off). Hurry, deal ends December 22nd!

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