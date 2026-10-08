A $249 Smart Lock That Still Opens When You’ve Forgotten to Charge It

Smart locks sound like the future until you’re standing outside with groceries and the lock won’t wake up because of a dead battery. Although there are different methods to address that, Ring’s first-ever Smart Lock has a rather ingenious solution: an almost literal crank. Simply turn a dial a few times to power the keypad just long enough to key in your code.

It’s simple yet effective, and it doesn’t require you to fumble for a cover to replace the battery. The knurled dial sits beneath the backlit touchscreen keypad, with a circular fingerprint reader topping them all. All in all, the design looks more like a stack of controls instead of a deadbolt with electronics just bolted on.

Designer: Amazon

On regular days or nights, you can simply touch the fingerprint reader instead of digging for keys in your bag or pocket. You can also give a visitor a PIN that only works during a set time window. The Ring app also offers yet another way to let you in, and it also allows you to check the lock remotely, including Alexa voice control. These are the typical features you’d expect from a smart lock, but Ring does one better.

Most keyless locks require a cable or a spare battery before they even wake up, which isn’t exactly the fastest or the easiest when you only have one hand free. Ring puts that backup in that same free hand, figuratively. Simply turn the dial to “charge” the lock, almost like cranking some lever for power. It’s an almost comical analogy, but it gets the job done.

Of course, you don’t charge the Ring Smart Lock by turning the dial endlessly. That’s what the Quick Release Ultra Battery Pack is for. That battery is rechargeable, which means you don’t need to worry about extra wiring or hardware when installing the Smart Lock. It works with a standard single-cylinder deadbolt, making it immediately compatible with many doors.

One thing to note is that remote features depend on Amazon Sidewalk rather than your home Wi-Fi. That could spare you a trip back to check whether the door locked, or let you admit someone while you’re away, provided there’s coverage where you live. Ring says unlocking at the door happens locally, but Sidewalk remains a requirement for the connected functions. It’s a condition beneath the promise of convenience.

The lock can share the Ring app’s activity feed with Ring’s other products such as doorbell, cameras, and alarms, so you get a more holistic view of everything that happens at home even when you’re away. That said, it doesn’t have a camera of its own, which is a subtle nudge to get a Ring doorbell, too.

Black, silver, and brass finishes are planned, with a $249 price and U.S. availability expected in early 2027, pending regulatory authorization. For now, some details about the Ring Smart Lock have yet to be fully disclosed, including battery life. Regardless, it’s an interesting and low-tech solution to a high-tech problem that makes you feel you’re in control, even in such an emergency.