Corsair’s Xeneon Edge is the Stream Deck you always wanted, but bigger and better

Elgato unveiled a little box of 15 LCD buttons in 2017, priced at $149.95, and it quietly rearranged how streamers sat at their desks. The Stream Deck got so popular that Corsair bought Elgato’s gaming business in 2018. Then the obvious question hung around for years: what if the buttons were just a screen? A screen can be any button, any dial, any chart, or any chat window, and it never runs out of room for one more shortcut. Anyone who has maxed out a 15-key pad knows that pain. Corsair eventually got around to answering.

The answer is the Xeneon Edge, a 14.5-inch touchscreen with a 2560 x 720 panel and a 32:9 shape that sits under your main monitor like a very ambitious soundbar. It runs Elgato’s Stream Deck software, so your old button grid gets a much bigger canvas. Fourteen magnets, a detachable stand, and two ¼-20 threads let it live on a desk, a steel panel, or inside your PC case. It lists at $249.99 and is currently $199.99 at Corsair in the US, in all five colors.

Designer: Corsair

A 32:9 strip built for the stuff you only glance at

Think of 32:9 as two 16:9 monitors glued side by side, then shrunk until they fit beneath your main screen. The body measures about 14.6 by 4.7 by 0.8 inches (372 x 120 x 20mm) and weighs roughly 2.2 pounds (1 kg). That works out to about 183 pixels per inch, tighter than the 163 you get on a 27-inch 4K monitor, so small text stays crisp. At 720 pixels tall, the screen is shallow enough to tuck under a monitor without crowding your view. It also rotates to portrait, which turns it into a tall column beside your main display.

On a typical Tuesday, Spotify, Discord, a calendar, and your GPU temps all want a window, and your main screen is busy with actual work. Park them on the Edge and they stay put, one glance away, while you do your thing above. Video calls can live there too, so a meeting you only half-care about stays visible without eating your spreadsheet. Nothing needs alt-tabbing, and nothing gets lost behind a browser with 40 tabs. It’s the same idea as a phone propped next to your keyboard, except it’s wider, brighter, and plugged into your PC.

Fourteen magnets, two threads, and a 360mm radiator slot

Fourteen magnets sit under the plastic shell, so the Edge sticks to any steel surface without scratching it. That includes a steel desk, a PC side panel, a monitor stand, and yes, a fridge, if the cable is long enough. Inside a case, it takes the place of a 360mm radiator, a slot built for three 120mm fans, and it’s thinner than a regular case fan, so clearance is rarely an issue. Corsair also sells an LCD kit that mounts it into the side panel of the Frame 4000D and 5000D cases. Your build’s best view just got a clock and a temperature gauge.

Two ¼-20 threads on the back, the same screw size camera gear uses, let you hang the Edge from Elgato Multi-Mount hardware or any standard AV arm. That mount-anywhere thinking echoes the Elgato accessory support on Corsair’s Platform:6 desk, which we covered at its Gamescom reveal. Corsair also posts free 3D-printable accessories on Printables, including a taller stand that raises the screen behind a keyboard. The community has jumped in too, and Corsair has spotlighted a modular adapter mount from a creator named Naaackers. If you can think of a place for a screen, someone has either printed a bracket for it or soon will.

Widgets in iCUE and the Elgato Marketplace

Plug it in and Windows treats the Edge as an ordinary second monitor, touch included. Corsair’s iCUE software for Windows adds widgets on top: a clock, a calendar, weather, news headlines, a task list, and system sensors showing CPU and GPU temps. Each widget lands on a grid you arrange yourself, so your layout can look as busy or as clean as you like. Since May 2026, widgets live on the Elgato Marketplace, where anyone can download or build one. Corsair’s developer docs even point to AI coding tools as a shortcut, which means a custom widget can start as a plain-English wish.

The widget that matters most for old Stream Deck fans is the native Stream Deck widget in iCUE. It drops a full grid of tappable keys onto the Edge, and you add actions in Elgato’s Stream Deck software exactly as you would for a physical deck. Resize the grid and you get more keys than any 15-button pad ever offered. Launch a game, mute your mic, switch an OBS scene, or toggle your desk lights, each with one tap. Because the screen is still a screen, the same strip can show your calendar or GPU temps right next to the keys.

A bright 2560 x 720 panel and touch that behaves like a phone

The panel is AHVA, Corsair’s version of IPS, so colors and viewing angles hold up even when you’re looking at it from the side. It runs 2560 x 720 at 60Hz with 350 nits of peak brightness, plenty for a desk lit by a window and a lamp. Touch is 5-point capacitive, the same technology as your phone, so tapping, swiping, and pinching all feel familiar. A single USB-C cable with DP Alt Mode (video over USB-C) can carry picture and power when your PC supports it. HDMI 2.0 covers everything else, and Corsair includes cables for both in the box.

Not every shell is black, either. Colors include black, white, and the translucent Atomic Purple, Crystal, and Smoke, which channel the see-through plastic of late-90s gadgets. We’ve seen that look return in a fully transparent Game Boy Color mod and Analogue’s Game Boy Color-inspired Pocket, and it suits a desk accessory just as well. Translucent plastic also makes the stand look like part of the design, not an afterthought. Pick whichever matches your keyboard, or your mood, or your last impulse buy.

Price, rivals, and where the Edge fits on your desk

The Xeneon Edge lists at $249.99 and is currently $199.99 at Corsair in the US, across all five colors, with a three-year warranty and a zero-dead-pixel guarantee. For comparison, Elgato’s 15-key Stream Deck MK.2 lists at $149.99, and the 32-key Stream Deck XL lists at $249.99. The Edge costs the same as the XL and brings an actual display to the party. ASUS makes the closest rival, the ProArt PA147CDV, a 14-inch 32:9 touchscreen with a physical dial and pen support, but it runs a lower 1920 x 550 resolution and sells for roughly twice the Edge’s list price. Cheap no-name touchscreens exist too, but most skip the magnets, the threads, and the Stream Deck tie-in.

The Stream Deck taught desks that a small control room beside the keyboard beats hunting through menus. The Edge keeps that lesson and swaps the plastic keys for pixels that can become anything. It mounts where you want it, shows what you need, and gets better as the widget library grows. It’s available now at Corsair’s site for $199.99 in the US while the current sale runs, with $249.99 as the regular price. Fifteen buttons were a good start. A 14.5-inch strip of pixels is a much better sequel.