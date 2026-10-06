Bugatti’s Iconic C Line Just Got Replaced by a U in This Fan Concept

Bugatti’s most famous design trick started life as a paint border. The company says the Bugatti line, that big C carved into the side of the Veyron and Chiron, was inspired by the color split lines on the Type 41 Royale. So a multimillion-dollar identity began with someone deciding where one color should stop. I find that charming, because it makes the brand’s signature move basically very fancy masking tape. The Tourbillon has since wedged the line forward, but it’s still a C at heart.

Designer Jenphy Zheng Jianhui looked at that C and wondered what happens if you trade it for a U. The result is Bugatti Concept-U, a personal project he posted on Behance on June 10, 2026. It started as a pile of sketches, moved into a Blender rough model, and ended up as a full set of glossy renders. Bugatti never asked for any of it. The fun part is that it still looks like a Bugatti from fifty feet away, which is the real test for a fan concept.

Designer: Jenphy Zheng Jianhui

Here’s my confession: I can’t find the U from the side. Look at the car from above and it clicks, with a smooth tub that wraps around an open rear and shows off the engine like a display case. The frame sketches back it up, with two U-shaped structures joined together. That open rear is the car’s best trick, since most hypercars hide their hardware under a lid. The U may hide in profile, but the engine display gets my vote.

From the side, this is pure EB110. The designer’s own caption says the stance comes from that 1990s Bugatti, with an extremely low front end and a very short rear overhang. The EB110 helped bring the brand back from dormancy, though it never became a sales hit. Concept-U keeps that low nose and tucked tail but melts everything into one smooth silver surface. Up front, the nose scoops down into little splitter fins, with slim light bars wrapped across the face. It looks fast while parked, which is rude.

The vintage cues come from the Type 57SC Atlantic. The designer says the raised front fenders, flowing back from the grille and hood, continue that car’s language, and the tail borrows its symmetry with a central split down the middle. The Atlantic’s riveted dorsal seam exists because the body material couldn’t be welded, and only four cars were built. One vanished around World War II, which inspired the black one-off La Voiture Noire. Concept-U skips the rivets and keeps the symmetry, which is a smart way to say the same thing.

The small stuff is where this project has the most fun. A black capsule inlay with the Bugatti name runs along the flank, like a very fancy name tag. The wheels get a four-layer breakdown with a low-drag transparent cover, using a 57SC wheel as the reference. The headlights are labeled a “double lightsaber module” and drawn as an exploded stack of lens, crystal, and frame. I’d happily read a whole comic book about that headlight. Even the tire sidewalls print the project name, which is a designer’s wink.

The final renders go full museum field trip. The car parks beside a black Type 57 coupe, then a blue Grand Prix racer, then shows up in French racing blue wearing number 34, a nod to the 1994 Le Mans EB110. A Centodieci owner commissioned that exact livery on a real car, so the idea has street cred. The photoreal scenes look AI-assisted to me, since the sponsor lettering turns into gibberish up close. Still, seeing the car sit next to its ancestors is a neat way to argue it belongs in the family.

Concept-U joins a nice little run of fan love for the marque, including Type Sigma, Edouard Suzeau’s take on the Atlantic as pure sculpture. Where Sigma goes smooth and floaty, this one goes for structure, with an engine on display and a frame you can actually read. I can’t say the U jumps out at me, but the car around it works. It pulls pieces from three eras and still looks like it rolled out of Molsheim. I guess the most important letter here is still the B sitting on the hood, am I right?