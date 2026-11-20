The French press has spent almost a century as a two-piece act. Attilio Calimani and Giulio Moneta patented a spring-sealed version in 1929. Faliero Bondanini patented his take in 1958, the design later sold as the Chambord. The familiar routine is to brew in a glass carafe and pour into a separate mug. ESPRO and GSI Outdoors looked at that setup and asked why the mug couldn’t do both jobs. Their answers are the ESPRO P0 Ultralight and the GSI MicroLite JavaPress, two insulated stainless steel mugs that brew, press, and travel.

The tricky part of putting a press inside a mug is the plunger, which has to go somewhere once the coffee’s ready. ESPRO keeps it, mounting two fine mesh filters on a rod and selling the 16-ounce P0 for $39.95. GSI gets rid of the rod and lets the whole inner carafe do the pressing, so you drink from the part that did the work. Both come with fine print worth reading. ESPRO says its 16-ounce mug brews about 12 ounces, while GSI warns its lid may leak if the mug isn’t kept upright.

ESPRO’s P0 hangs two filters off one rod

ESPRO built its reputation on a double micro-filter, and the P0 uses the same approach as the company’s home presses. Two mesh baskets twist and lock together at the end of the rod, and ESPRO says they’re 9 and 12 times finer than a typical press screen. You add coarse grounds, fill to the line inside, twist on the lower lid with the filters attached, wait about four minutes, and press. ESPRO claims extraction stops the moment the filters bottom out, addressing the classic French press habit of stewing your coffee. Paper filters slot in for anyone chasing extra clarity, and a tea filter is sold separately.

Everything else on the P0 is about carrying it around: a vacuum-insulated stainless steel body measuring 2.9 x 2.9 x 9.2 inches (7.4 x 7.4 x 23.4 cm), plus a looped lid handle for clipping onto a backpack. The 210-gram figure quoted in retail listings comes from ESPRO’s 2018 Kickstarter launch and covers the bottle and lid only. With the press assembly included, ESPRO lists 9.6 ounces, or roughly 272 grams. Still light, just honest-light. Pull the filters out and you get the full 16-ounce capacity, so it doubles as a water bottle once the coffee’s gone.

GSI’s MicroLite turns the cup into the plunger

GSI’s MicroLite JavaPress has no rod at all. Coarse grounds and hot water go into the 18/8 stainless steel outer cup, and the lid screws onto a BPA-free polypropylene inner carafe with a mesh base. After about four minutes, you push that whole carafe down. Coffee rises through the mesh, the grounds stay trapped in the outer cup, and you sip straight from the carafe through a sealable spout. GSI says the carafe then works as an extra layer of insulation, giving it another job once the pressing is done. The whole thing measures 4 x 3 x 8.6 inches (about 10.2 x 7.6 x 21.8 cm).

GSI has used this arrangement before on its plastic Commuter JavaPress, whose product copy put it bluntly: the plunger is the mug. The MicroLite moves that idea into vacuum-insulated steel, adds a non-slip foot sized to fit most car cup holders, and hangs a leash off the lid. GSI lists its capacity at 15 fluid ounces, while some retailers quote 14.3 fluid ounces (423 ml), without specifying how much brewed coffee you actually get. The fine print calls for coarse grounds, hand washing, and keeping it upright. Reviewers also mention that suction can make the carafe stubborn to pull out at first.

Which press-and-sip mug belongs in your bag

The P0 makes the most sense if you care about filtration and carry your coffee clipped to a bag, since ESPRO describes its double-lock lid as leak-proof. The MicroLite suits the cup-holder crowd, people who want to skip the plunger rod and don’t mind keeping the mug upright. Cleanup differs, too. The P0 means twisting apart two filters and rinsing a rod, while the GSI means dumping grounds from the outer cup and rinsing the carafe. Both call for roughly a four-minute steep, so neither saves you the wait for brewing.

ESPRO lists the P0 for $39.95, the same price it announced at launch, in colors from Meteorite Black to Frost Wisteria. GSI’s store lists the MicroLite at $30.99, down from $44.95, though both colors were showing as sold out when I checked, and REI marks the Sand version as discontinued. Gadgets like the FinalPress V2 brew inside whatever mug you already own, while these two build the press into the mug. Nearly seven decades after Bondanini’s patent, we’re still finding new places to put the plunger.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover