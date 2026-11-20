Putting your cards behind your phone saves a pocket, but it also leaves you with another small accessory to misplace when you detach it. Satechi’s FindAll Magnetic Wallet Stand builds tracking into that familiar arrangement, alongside a folding support for the screen. The newly released $49.99 accessory holds up to three cards and pairs with Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find Hub network.

The exterior keeps the electronics out of sight, wrapping the rounded rectangular body in textured polyurethane rather than leaving a tracking tag dangling from it. Perimeter stitching follows the card pocket, while an opening at the bottom gives your thumb somewhere to push the cards upward. It’s a restrained look, closer to a conventional cardholder than another gadget demanding a charging cable.

Designer: Satechi

That pocket is intended for a short list of essentials, not every loyalty card you’ve collected since college. Three cards could cover an ID and a couple of payment options, keeping the stack selective. NFC pass-through works with a single card inside, letting a compatible card work without removal. Fill the pocket, though, and that promise no longer covers your arrangement.

At a café table, the layers open into a support that holds the phone upright or sideways. The stand adjusts up to 87°, letting you position a video call above your lunch or turn the screen for a film on a flight. Once finished, it folds back against the phone, so there isn’t a separate stand to leave behind with your napkin.

Detaching the wallet doesn’t have to make it disappear from your phone. Its built-in tracker can provide a location through the selected network and sound a chime when nearby, useful when you’ve put it down to charge and forgotten where. It also has left-behind alerts for Apple devices. Network reports aren’t continuous GPS tracking, though, and an empty battery can’t help you search.

Fortunately, that battery doesn’t ask for frequent attention. The integrated 80mAh cell is rated for up to eight months between charges and refills on Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe chargers. Wireless charging here powers the tracker, not your phone. There’s no coin cell to replace, although the charger is sold separately rather than tucked into the wallet’s box.

The folded wallet measures 3.83 by 2.58 inches, with a thickness of about 0.47 inches and a weight of 2.48 ounces. That’s extra bulk behind your handset, even without a separate tracker occupying a card slot. Magnetic attachment also needs a compatible phone or case; support for an Android tracking network doesn’t magically give every Android handset the magnets needed to hold it.

Black and Sand are available now, while Burgundy is on preorder with estimated shipping in early to mid-December. The tracking electronics stay with the holder rather than the cards, of course. If you remove a credit card to pay, the wallet can’t remind you that it’s still sitting beside the terminal. That little part of the checkout routine remains stubbornly your responsibility.

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