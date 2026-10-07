25-foot motorhome with flexible interior has private shower, murphy bed, and home office on the road

Looking for a motorhome that has two living areas, a private bathroom with a stand-up shower, a big bed to sleep in after a long day, and still has room to fit in a desk to work on the move? Welcome the new Wonder Series Motorhome for 2027 from Canadian builder Leisure Travel Vans.

Leisure Travel Vans is famous for packing in a lot of usable space in a Class C motorhome, which other manufacturers wouldn’t dare. Check, for instance, this new 2027 Wonder FX, which is a flexible mobile home measuring under 25 feet (24.9 ft) in length and 10 feet high. Arriving with a brand-new floor plan, the motorhome is designed to be a place where you will never miss your home. How? Let’s figure out together in detail below.

Designer: Leisure Travel Vans

An interesting display of transforming furniture, a dry bathroom, and a living room-like home theater setup, the Wonder FX comprises a floor plan that adapts to your needs. At the back of the motorhome is the nice L-shaped leather couch with a big awning-style window. A sizable TV can be mounted right in front of the sofa. Available for customization for clients, the Wonder FX comes with some premium color and material options that can be picked to personalize the interior. The option to transform the living area into a home office is my personal favorite choice on this motorhome. Desk or living area – the choice is yours!

The entire length of the motor home alley is well lit by light strips, while the ducted air conditioning and heat furnace installed maintain the temperature inside the premium finished interior. The AC and the power: USB and USB-C outlets in the living room are powered by the battery and the onboard inverter (details later). The living room is finished with pull-out drawers in the sofa, overhead curved storage space, also running in an L-shape, and a lagoon table which you can use for casual work, if you’re not going to work excessively when on the road.

The bathroom adjacent to the living room has a unique bendable door, opening up the space inside for a standing shower, sink, and a toilet. Upfront, just behind the entry door, is the galley area complete with nice deep drawers and cabinetry for storage, a two-burner induction cooktop, concrete countertop, stainless steel sink, and an exciting pull-out pantry. The fridge and microwave go on the opposite side of the kitchen prep area. When you have a group of people over, you get two additional lounge seats on the front alongside the fridge side of the galley, behind the driver. The two separate seats can also be used together as a chaise lounge or as a little dining space with a table in between.

The best part is reserved for last. At night, you can flat-fold these lounge seats and pull down the Murphy bed from the wall, and your walk-around bedroom with a 65-inch-wide bed is ready. Wonder FX is based on a Ford Transit Cutaway Chassis. It features an on-demand water heater and runs on a 270-Ah lithium battery. You also have a 3,000-W inverter and a 4-kW generator to keep the remotely controlled lighting powered up at all times. Options for Starlink and a solar array are not included in the starting price of approximately $200,000.