This $50,000 BRABUS electric motorcycle gives urban riders a rare Fragment design experience

BRABUS has given its Urban E electric motorcycle a unique personality with the new Urban E Fragment Edition, created with Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design and French electric motorcycle maker DAB Motors. Limited to just 10 examples worldwide, the special edition motorcycle – debuted at ComplexCon in Los Angeles – is a design object as much as it is a performance machine.

The collaboration began with an unexpected encounter. Fujiwara spotted a BRABUS Urban E while in Milan for Design Week in April 2026 and was drawn to its design. He subsequently bought a First Edition model for himself, eventually leading to the idea of creating a Fragment interpretation of the electric motorcycle. The creation retains the Urban E’s underlying mechanical package while introducing a much more restrained visual language.

Designer: BRABUS and DAB Motors

The Fragment Edition replaces the standard bike’s darker bodywork and colored accents with a precise black-and-white treatment. Exposed carbon fiber remains visible across the front fender, belly pan, motor side cover, rear winglets, and other components, while white carbon-fiber wheel covers and Brembo brake calipers provide the strongest contrast. A custom BRABUS Masterpiece seat is finished in white leather with the brand’s Shell quilting pattern.

Fragment’s influence is particularly subtle. Its lightning-bolt logo is integrated into a translucent monoblock LED taillight beneath the seat rather than simply being applied as an exterior badge. The approach fits Fujiwara’s minimalist design language, where small changes can significantly alter the character of an existing object.

The motorcycle retains the Urban E’s 27-kW electric motor, producing 37 hp and up to 475 Nm of torque at the wheel. Power reaches the rear wheel through a low-maintenance carbon belt, while a 72-volt, 7.1-kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 150 km (93 miles) of range in city riding. Combined-cycle range is lower, at around 120 km, according to DAB Motors.

Top speed is 120 km/h (75 mph), and riders can choose between Eco, Street, Sport, Reverse, and Nitrous modes. The latter provides a temporary burst of maximum power for up to 10 seconds. Charging from 20 to 100 percent takes around three hours, while a full charge from empty requires approximately 3.5 to 4 hours using a 220-volt outlet.

The Urban E’s compact proportions are complemented by a 46-mm adjustable inverted fork and adjustable rear shock, both offering 100 mm of travel. Brembo supplies the braking hardware, including a four-piston radial caliper with a 320-mm front disc and a single-piston rear caliper with a 240-mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

A PIN code replaces a conventional key, while a 2.8-inch LCD displays speed, battery status, charging information, and system temperature. The front mask incorporates an illuminated BRABUS logo around the charging port, with a projector headlamp below it and vertical daytime running lights integrated into the side scoops.

The Urban E Fragment Edition is priced at $50,000 in North America, while its German price is €53,550 including VAT. That is considerably more than the regular Urban E, but exclusivity is central to the proposition. BRABUS and Fragment Design are also extending the collaboration into a small capsule collection of leather gloves, a riding jacket, and a fleece zip hoodie.