Holding your phone under a cabinet gets awkward pretty quickly when you also need both hands to fix something. Dedicated flashlights offer more freedom, especially when their designs account for where the light needs to go. Wuben approaches that problem from three directions with the X4, X5, and X1 Pro, combining adaptable lighting, multiple tools, and higher output in distinctly shaped bodies that serve different routines.

Black Friday brings its own challenge, namely finding gifts that won’t lose their appeal once the wrapping comes off. Wuben’s seasonal promotion puts these three designs in that conversation, with something for the home tinkerer as well as the person who’d happily stay outdoors after sunset. Their appeal starts with familiar needs, but the details give each one a personality beyond the standard cylindrical flashlight.

Designer: Wuben

Wuben X4 Multi-Function 1500 Lumen EDC Flashlight

The Wuben X4 makes a convincing gift because its usefulness doesn’t require much explanation. Its short, rectangular body houses a main beam rated at up to 1,500 lumens, alongside a separate white side light for closer tasks. That gives the same device a role on the walk back to camp and beside an open book afterward, without having to prop a phone against whatever’s handy.

There’s plenty of flexibility in how you position it, too. A magnetic base attaches to suitable metal surfaces, while the standing design and pocket clip offer other ways to leave your hands free. A rotary wheel adjusts brightness, and colored side lighting adds a playful touch around camp. USB-C charging and a replaceable 3,400mAh battery round out a design whose value comes from finding more reasons to use it.

Click Here to Buy Now: $38.99 $49.99 (22% off, Get additional 10% off with coupon code “COZTIY3D”). Website Link Here.

Wuben X5 3-in-1 1300 Lumens Compact EDC Flashlight

The Wuben X5 takes a different approach to carrying less gear. It combines white light, ultraviolet (UV) light, and a green laser pointer in one narrow body, each with a distinct job. The white beam handles ordinary illumination, while UV helps examine fluorescent markings. The laser lets you indicate a detail during a presentation, bringing three functions together without asking you to carry three separate devices in your bag.

Its CNC-machined aluminum housing has a flat profile that resists rolling away on a work surface, a small detail that makes sense for an inspection tool. A rotary selector handles mode changes, and a dedicated button gives the laser its own control. The rechargeable battery module also has an alternative: AAA backup power, useful when a weekend away stretches beyond your next convenient chance to plug in.

Click Here to Buy Now: $63.99 $79.99 (20% off). Website Link Here.

Wuben X1 Pro 12300 Lumens EDC Flashlight

The Wuben X1 Pro heads farther outdoors, where lighting your immediate surroundings and looking down a dark trail call for different beams. Its separate spot and flood optics let you select either pattern or combine them. The combined peak output is rated at 12,300 lumens, but the more interesting design choice is that flexibility: broad coverage while organizing camp, then a focused beam when your attention moves farther away.

Battery access and charging are part of its performance-focused design, too. An accessible compartment holds two replaceable batteries, while USB-C charging supports up to 30W input. A built-in fan helps manage heat, with vents integrated into the angular housing to move air through the body. There’s also 15W power-bank output, giving the flashlight another job when your phone needs a charge during an evening away from an outlet.

Click Here to Buy Now: $111.99 $139.99 (20% off, Get additional 5% off with use coupon code “YANKO1”). Website Link Here.

With Black Friday turning attention toward gifts, these designs offer a useful way to think beyond another gadget for the drawer. A light that can stay put while you work, combine inspection tools, or switch between near and distant illumination has a clearer place in someone’s routine. Long after the seasonal promotion, there’s still the shelf to repair, the book to finish, and the campsite to pack up.

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