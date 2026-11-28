A dehumidifier can spend a rainy week beside the laundry rack and the next one in the living room, where its big handle and plastic grille are suddenly part of the decor. DEYE, a conceptual design for a home humidifier, gives those pieces somewhere to go. The carry handle sinks right into the ribbed top, and the air outlet opens through that same pattern.

The ribs run down the sides and curve over the top, giving the white case a bit of the look of an old radiator. The handle is another strip across the top until it rises on its two posts. That leaves space to curl your fingers underneath the bar instead of having to get a grip on the sides of the case.

Designer: Seokjin Byun

Once you’ve set it down, there’s a place for the cord at the back. A round piece pulls out to give you something to wind it around and sits flush when it’s tucked away. That’s a small thing until you’re carrying the machine past a folding drying rack and the loose plug is trying to catch every leg on the way by.

The outlet is another part of the top that changes shape. A ribbed flap tilts up to uncover the grille, so there’s a visible difference between open and closed without a permanent slot across the top. The intake is at the rear, though. However neatly the case fits beside a cabinet, that grille would still need some room to draw in air.

The front panel is mostly blank, with a power symbol and a small humidity readout tucked into an upper corner. There’s no big black rectangle to break up the white face. That’s easy on the eyes across a room, though a display that barely calls attention to itself might be less helpful when you’re trying to read it from the doorway.

At the bottom, the dark water tank gets a little more attention. A narrow gap separates it from the smooth white panel above, and its edges line up with the ribbed sides so it doesn’t look like a bucket added after the fact. That’s the one part you wouldn’t want to disguise too well, especially when it’s your turn to empty it.

The hardest part of making something disappear is helping someone find it again. A vent can sit under a flap because you don’t have to grab it every time you move the machine. A handle has a different job. The next time you’re shifting the dehumidifier to make room for the laundry rack, the first place your hand lands ought to be the right one.

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