A roof rack makes sense on a car because some things are easier to strap down than to put in a box. Lepic Equip has borrowed that logic for a much smaller piece of cargo: the audio dongle hanging off your phone. Its DAC Pocket 2 snaps onto the back of a MagSafe-compatible phone and straps the dongle in place, so it has somewhere to sit besides the end of a short cable.

A DAC, short for digital-to-analog converter, turns the digital audio from your phone into an analog signal for wired headphones. A portable one can also give you a physical volume control or extra power for headphones that need it. The awkward part comes when you pick up the phone to skip a track and the little box swings along with it. The DAC Pocket 2 doesn’t get rid of either cable or do any audio processing of its own. It just gives that extra piece of hardware a place to ride.

Designer: Lepic Equip

The original DAC Pocket already put the dongle on the back of the phone, so the magnet isn’t the interesting change here. In the distributor’s side-by-side photos, the old design looks like a snug fabric sleeve. Its replacement is a shallow tray with narrow silicone straps stretched across it. I like that the makeover leaves more of the hardware visible for a reason. A sleeve is a tidy answer when all you need to reach are the plugs at either end. It’s less convincing when the box inside has a button you use every few songs.

Lepic Equip supplies four stretchy bands, and the frame has three positions along its sides where you can hook them. Run a band straight across a clear part of the housing, or cross two diagonally over a thicker device. The point of rearranging them is that a volume wheel and a status light don’t necessarily sit in the same spot from one DAC to the next. A strap that gets in the way can move. With a fitted sleeve, you’re stuck with wherever the fabric ends.

The detail I’d put ahead of the magnet is the little stop at the bottom of the reinforced plastic frame. The bands press the DAC against the tray; the stop gives it something to rest against if it starts to slide down. Lepic also adds a step to the underside of the bands to help limit movement. The empty mount weighs about an ounce and is roughly three-tenths of an inch thick. That second number matters more to me, since it’s the thickness you’re adding before the dongle even goes on.

Fit is where I’d pause before ordering. A DAC can sit neatly under the straps and still be a poor match for the magnetic connection to the phone. Lepic says the magnets are stronger than on the original, but Japanese distributor Aiuto warns that a heavy, thick DAC or the wrong phone case can weaken the hold enough for the mount to come off. I’d check the dimensions of the DAC, where its controls land, and whether the case on the phone supports MagSafe. Those are three separate questions, and a yes to one doesn’t answer the others.

Aiuto has scheduled the Japanese release for November 28, 2026, at ¥2,530, in black, dark gray, and navy. Hong Kong retailer MTMT Audio lists it at US$49.99 and offers international shipping. That buys the mount and straps; you bring your own DAC.

I wouldn’t buy a DAC just to give this rack a job. But if you already like listening through one, the trade makes sense: a thicker phone while you’re listening, in exchange for one less little box to steady when you pull it out to change a song. And when the headphones go back in the bag, you can unplug the DAC and lift the whole rack off. That’s a good reason to borrow from a roof rack in the first place. It only has to be there when you’re carrying something.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover