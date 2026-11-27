There was a time when Black Friday meant camping outside a Best Buy in a folding chair, all for a doorbuster TV that was roughly the size of a cereal box and twice as blurry. Those days are mostly gone, thankfully, along with the elbow jabs from angry shoppers. What hasn’t changed is the hunger: the TV is still the headline purchase of the season, the one big thing the whole household agrees on. What has changed is what that money buys. Tech that used to live exclusively in flagship sets now shows up in TVs that cost less than a decent couch, and Hisense is a big reason why.

Hisense’s current lineup reads like a Black Friday menu with four courses. The E7SF is the appetizer that punches above its weight, bringing MiniLED backlighting and a native 144Hz panel to sizes from 50 to 100 inches. Course two, the U6SF Pro, is made for bright rooms, with 1,200 nits, a glare-free screen, and a built-in subwoofer. The U7SG is the main course, packing up to 3,000 dimming zones, a 165Hz panel, and Google TV with Gemini on screens as big as 116 inches. Dessert is the CanvasTV, which hangs on your wall like framed art and shows off over 1,000 free artworks when you’re done watching. Pick a course, or pick two.

E7SF: Big-Screen MiniLED Without the Big Bill

Somewhere in your house, there’s a TV that has been “good enough” for about seven years, and it has been lying to you about what black looks like the whole time. The E7SF calls that bluff at Hisense’s entry tier, with Hi-QLED MiniLED backlighting, up to 260 local dimming zones, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness, depending on size. A native 144Hz panel is there for fast plays and car chases, while AI Sports Mode is designed to spot a game on screen and tune the picture and crowd noise to match. AI Picture automatically adjusts brightness and color to suit the room, great news for anyone who never opens a settings menu. Movie purists get Filmmaker Mode, plus Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Gamers get AMD FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision Gaming, and two HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at 144Hz, plenty for current consoles. Fire TV with Alexa+ handles the software, so finding something to watch can be as simple as asking for it. The 50 through 85-inch models use a 2.0 speaker setup, while the 100-inch steps up to a 2.1 system with 50W of output. That 100-inch option is the real party trick here, putting a screen the size of a small wall at the entry point of Hisense’s MiniLED lineup. Black Friday discounts across the E7SF range go up to 52%.

Click Here to Buy Now: $547.99 $999.99 (45% off). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon!

U6SF Pro: Up to 1,200 Nits, Anti-Reflection & Glare Free

Every sunny Sunday, there’s a moment around kickoff when the TV turns into a mirror and you end up watching your own silhouette sit on the couch. The U6SF Pro’s anti-reflection screen aims to spare you that view. Behind it sits a Hi-QLED MiniLED backlight with up to 600 local dimming zones and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, both varying by size. The aim is to keep a daytime game bright and saturated; the display also carries Pantone Validated color certification. A native 144Hz panel and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support on most sizes cater to gaming, with two HDMI 2.1 ports for your consoles. The slim unibody design keeps the bezels thin.

Most TV speakers sound like they’re coming from inside a shoebox, but the U6SF Pro adds a built-in subwoofer to its 2.1 system, with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support. That could give explosions some actual rumble and put off that soundbar purchase for another year. Fire TV with Alexa+ runs the show, so you press a button and ask for a program, a score, or the lights to dim. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and carries IMAX Enhanced certification. Black Friday discounts go up to 52%, with sizes running up to 100 inches.

Click Here to Buy Now: $597.99 $1099.99 (46% off). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon!

U7SG: Hisense’s Biggest, Brightest TV on the Menu

Not long ago, a 165Hz refresh rate was something you only found on gaming monitors parked two feet from your face. The U7SG puts it on a living room TV that goes up to 116 inches, which is a very different viewing distance. Behind that panel, up to 3,000 local dimming zones let it darken a shadowy corner independently of a stadium floodlight right next to it. Hisense rates peak brightness at up to 3,000 nits, with both figures varying by size. A dual-layer anti-glare treatment is designed to reduce reflections, and the display carries Pantone Validated color certification. Hisense says Game Booster supports VRR up to 330Hz on most sizes, and four HDMI 2.1 ports let the PS5, the Xbox, and the gaming PC all stay plugged in.

Sound comes from a 2.1.2 system tuned by Devialet, the French audio house better known for speakers that look like sculptures. On the 116-inch model, that grows into a 6.2.2 setup, because a screen that big deserves a soundtrack to match. Google TV with Gemini runs the software, so you can describe the movie you’re in the mood for instead of scrolling through ten rows of thumbnails. The backlit remote has a Find My Remote feature, which might save more marriages than any other spec on this list. Sizes run from 55 to 116 inches, with Black Friday discounts of up to 54%.

Click Here to Buy Now: $849.99 $897.99 (5% off). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon!

S7 CanvasTV: A TV That Moonlights as Art

Back in the 1950s, TVs came dressed in wooden cabinets because nobody wanted a naked appliance in the living room. The CanvasTV brings that thinking back, swapping the cabinet for a teak picture frame and a Hi-Matte anti-glare panel designed to give artwork a flat, canvas-like finish. Switch it to Art Mode and it draws from a library of over 1,000 free curated artworks, or your own photos, with no subscription required. An RGB light sensor adjusts color temperature and brightness to match your room, aiming for a more natural-looking Van Gogh at noon or midnight. In Art Mode, a motion sensor blanks the screen when the room empties, saving power until someone walks back in.

The mounting helps sell the illusion. Hisense packs an UltraSlim wall mount with every set to hold the panel snug against the wall, and since the electronics live inside the TV itself, there’s no extra box to hide. The teak frame comes standard, and interchangeable frames let you restyle whenever your decor changes. Hit play and the gallery gives way to a 4K QLED panel with a native 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, and Google TV with access to over 10,000 apps. The new 50-inch model joins the 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes, and Black Friday discounts across the CanvasTV range go up to 58%.

Click Here to Buy Now: $997.99 $1999.99 (50% off). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon!

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