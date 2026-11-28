The best thing about the Clip&Go Radio is the carabiner. Clip it to the outside of a backpack, and it becomes the radio you can reach without unpacking everything, with a flashlight already in the same place when it gets dark. That’s a useful test for a gift when he already has a drawer full of gear: can you picture where it would go and when he’d actually reach for it?

Some of these gifts earn their place by making an ordinary task more interesting. Others give him something to do on a quiet afternoon, like taking apart a steel puzzle or building the Game Boy he used to carry. The most personal pick is a clock with a pin you pull exactly once. It’s the one gift here that asks you to think as much about when you give it as what’s in the box.

1. Clip&Go Radio

A carabiner changes where a radio lives. Instead of packing the Clip&Go alongside the spare batteries and first aid kit, he can hang it from a backpack loop and reach it without opening the bag. The 220-gram unit picks up AM, FM, and shortwave broadcasts, so there’s a reason to bring it even on a trip with no complications. The built-in flashlight makes just as much sense at home, where it can hang by the gear he takes out most often.

The replaceable 2,000 mAh battery is a more compelling design choice than the little solar panel. It gives the radio a way to stay useful after its original cell wears out, and it can supply backup power to compatible phones. USB-C is the way to recharge the radio before leaving. It lists roughly two hours over USB, versus six by hand crank or 67 by solar, which puts the two backup methods in perspective. This is a radio worth packing for the radio. The other functions earn their keep by coming along.

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What we like

The built-in carabiner gives the radio and flashlight a place on the outside of a bag.

A replaceable battery makes more sense for a piece of gear he might keep for years.

What we dislike

The crank and solar panel are slow backup options, not practical substitutes for routine USB charging.

The SOS control triggers a local alarm and flashing light. It doesn’t send a distress message.

2. Craighill Wavelinks Puzzle

Four pieces of steel come together to form two interlocking rings. That’s enough information to understand what the Wavelinks Puzzle is, and almost none of what you need to get it apart. The black and silver finishes draw attention to the curved seams, but seeing where the pieces meet doesn’t tell you how they move. Rod Bogart designed the puzzle, and Craighill and Art of Play brought it into production in metal. Its proportions read as small sculpture before they read as brain teaser.

It’s only three inches across at its longest point, yet it weighs a pound and three ounces. That makes it more at home on a substantial desk or a coffee table than in a pocket. There are two ways to assemble it, so getting the rings apart gives him another problem to work on rather than ending the whole exercise. Even after he knows the moves, there’s a reason to leave it where guests can reach it: the next person won’t.

What we like

The contrasting finishes make the seams part of the design without turning them into instructions.

The two assembly configurations give him another challenge once he’s solved the first.

What we dislike

At $160, this is a gift for someone who appreciates the metalwork as much as the puzzle.

It’s compact but weighs more than a pound, which makes it a poor pick for travel.

3. Heritage Craft Unboxing Knife

AATISMO and manufacturer Seiwa borrowed the outline of a Paleolithic hand axe for a job that would have baffled its original maker: opening a cardboard delivery box. The Heritage Craft Unboxing Knife, also known as the OOPARTS-001, is milled from solid aluminum. The waves across its face are marks left by the machining process. They give the fingers a textured place to hold and run right into the cutting edge. The pattern explains how the thing was made if you look long enough.

Most box cutters go back in a drawer as soon as the tape is split. This one is shaped to stand on a desk, which is particularly handy if that desk doubles as the place where every parcel in the house gets opened. The angled edge is intended for opening packages, so the recipient matters here. It makes sense for the man who notices how a tool is made and gets regular use out of it. For everyone else, the scissors are probably fine.

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What we like

The machining marks do useful work as grip texture rather than being polished away.

Its upright form gives it a spot on the desk where it can be seen and reached.

What we dislike

The fixed edge doesn’t retract like a conventional utility blade.

At $99, it’s a substantial spend for a tool designed around opening packages.

4. CW&T Time Since Launch

Pull the stainless steel pin and CW&T’s Time Since Launch begins counting the days, hours, minutes, and seconds since that instant. There’s no reset. The electronics are visible through the borosilicate glass tube, with aluminum caps at either end, so it looks closer to a piece of lab equipment than a traditional commemorative clock. That’s part of the appeal: an object this unsentimental in appearance can mark something as personal as the first day he opens a shop of his own.

The timing is part of giving it. A retirement gift might sit unopened until he gets home from his last day at work. For a wedding, the couple could pull the pin together. CW&T offers custom engraving, which is useful if you want the object to say what the numbers can’t: what happened when the counter started. Leave the pin in when you wrap it. A trial run would use up the very thing that makes this clock worth giving.

What we like

The physical pin makes starting the clock an action worth saving for the occasion.

The exposed electronics give a personal keepsake the appearance of an instrument.

What we dislike

Pull it too early, and there’s no way to start over or backdate the count.

At $420, it’s hard to justify unless there’s a moment he’ll want to keep marking.

5. Prism Titanium Beer Glass

The Prism’s name sounds like a metal cup, but the body is glass. Progress Design uses a thin titanium coating to bring reflectivity to the surface while leaving the color of the pour visible. The Silver version stays silver inside and out. Infinite has a silver interior and an exterior that shifts through different colors as it catches the light. Both have a gently flared rim and a patterned surface. Choose Silver if his barware is mostly plain; choose Infinite if the glass itself is the point.

At 12.7 ounces, it’s sized much closer to a standard can of beer than a pint. Once you leave room for foam, it makes sense to pour in stages. That suits a gift built around one drink rather than a matching set for the whole table. The glass is made in Japan, and the most persuasive reason to choose it is the finish you can actually see. You don’t have to buy into any claims about how titanium changes the taste to understand what makes this glass different.

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What we like

The glass lets the color of the beer remain part of the presentation alongside the reflective finish.

Silver and Infinite offer genuinely different looks rather than a choice between barely distinguishable shades.

What we dislike

The 12.7-ounce capacity leaves little room for foam if you pour a full 12-ounce beer at once.

The starting price buys one glass, so this is better as a personal piece than a way to stock a bar.

6. ROK Presso Smartshot

The two arms on the ROK Presso Smartshot tell you more than a row of buttons would. Spoon ground coffee into the portafilter, lock it in, add hot water from a kettle, and lower the levers. The springs do the work of pushing water through the coffee, so the brewer itself has no pump or heater to plug in. In Warm Grey, the frame leaves the movement of the arms as the most conspicuous part of the machine.

The pressurized basket is the detail that makes it a gift for someone who likes espresso but doesn’t want to spend his Saturday dialing in a grinder. ROK says ordinary preground coffee will work, so he can start with a bag he already likes. The included splitter lets him make two singles from a brew, a nice detail if his first shot of the day usually turns into making one for somebody else. He’ll still need to heat the water and froth milk separately.

What we like

The pressurized basket lets him get started without buying a dedicated espresso grinder.

The lever mechanism keeps the brewing process visible and leaves the brewer free of cords.

What we dislike

A kettle is part of the setup, and milk drinks require a separate frother.

The arms need about two feet of clearance when open, more than the compact base suggests.

7. LEGO Game Boy

The smartest detail in LEGO’s 421-piece Game Boy is the screen. Tilt the model and the lenticular insert shifts the image without a battery or a display panel. He can choose the Nintendo startup screen, Super Mario Land, or The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, with brick-built cartridges for the two games. The directional pad and face buttons can actually be pressed. Those little interactions make this feel more like building a familiar object than putting together a generic piece of gaming memorabilia.

LEGO kept the model close to the size of Nintendo’s original handheld, right down to details such as the volume dial and the cartridge slot. That scale does more for the nostalgia than a bigger model would. The finished build takes up about as much room as the device he remembers and comes with a stand for the shelf. Give it to someone who’d enjoy seeing how those details come together one piece at a time. If what he really misses is playing Link’s Awakening, this isn’t a substitute.

What we like

The interchangeable screens and cartridges let him choose which version of the memory goes on display.

The pressable buttons give the finished model something to do even after the build is over.

What we dislike

There’s no playable game, light, or sound.

Most of the pleasure is in the build, so it’s a weaker fit for someone who’d rather receive a finished collectible.

Give Him a Reason to Open It Right Away

If you’re deciding between two gifts, picture the first five minutes after he unwraps each one. The Wavelinks Puzzle is a good choice if the people in the room are likely to ask for a turn. The Game Boy makes more sense if he’ll want to clear the table and start building. Both are better gifts when you can see him getting involved before anyone has started gathering up the paper.

For the more practical picks, a small addition can do more than a bigger budget. Give the Prism with a beer from a brewery he talks about, or put a bag of his usual ground coffee beside the ROK so the first cup doesn’t require a shopping trip. The CW&T clock is the exception. There’s nothing else you need to put in the box. Just make sure the pin is still in when he opens it.

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