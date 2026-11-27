A curved wing slides across the Nosiboo Zigg’s glowing face, hiding its little smile until only two pointed ears peek out. The bat looks like it’s pulling up a blanket. It’s a sweet bit of theater with a practical purpose: for a kid who wants the light left on, the hardest part of bedtime can be the moment someone flips the switch. Zigg gives that moment a gradual transition instead, letting the room dim as the bat appears to get sleepy.

Budapest studio Co&Co Designcommunication designed the children’s night light with manufacturer ATTRACT. It starts with a warm white glow and shifts toward red as the wing rotates over the illuminated face. The motion can take 15, 30, or 45 minutes. The wing is broad and rounded, more like a wrap than the pointed silhouette you might expect from a bat. I like that the studio made the part you’d notice first in a picture do the actual work. It would still be cute with the wing molded in place, but then you’d have a lamp wearing a bat costume.

Designers: Tamás Cosovan, Gergő Hosszú, Márton Budai, Éva Sümegi, Szabolcs Jánosi, Richárd Nagy (Co&Co Designcommunication, Budapest, Hungary)

The wing is also a clock of sorts. A child doesn’t need to know how long 30 minutes feels to see that the bat’s face is half covered. The position gives them a rough sense of where they are in the routine without a digital countdown inviting them to watch the seconds go by. The bat runs on a timer, of course, not on whether anyone is actually asleep. Picking a duration together gives a child one small decision at a time of day when most of the instructions are coming from somebody else.

The controls reflect that distinction between setting up bedtime and getting on with it. The timer button is on the underside, and the lamp remembers the last setting, so there’s no need to turn it over every evening. A tap on the round control at the front starts the routine. I’d take that over having to reach for a phone after the last page of a bedtime story. If you do want to change the duration every night, though, the hidden button is a little less convenient than it is tidy.

One detail that makes the whole idea more practical is that the timer doesn’t end in darkness. Once the wing closes, Zigg keeps emitting a faint reddish glow. A light sensor sends it back to standby after 30 minutes in daylight conditions, and there’s a 12-hour cutoff after full closure if the room stays dark. I wouldn’t count on that faint glow to light the whole route to the bathroom, but it can give a child a familiar point of reference when they wake up in the middle of the night.

At about five and a half inches tall, Zigg has a rounded body, a tiny smile, and an asterisk where you might expect an eye. It could almost pass for a sleepy cat on a nightstand. Hang it upside down with the included cord, though, and the ears and wing make a lot more sense. I’d probably leave it on the nightstand. Hanging it is the better visual joke, but standing it up lets you move it without committing to a ceiling hook. Either way, the five muted colors give it the look of a character you can live with past Halloween.

Nosiboo’s store lists Zigg at $129, which is a lot if what you need is enough light to avoid stepping on a LEGO brick. I wouldn’t spend that on the promise of a faster bedtime. The stronger case for Zigg is the small ritual it makes possible after the book is closed and the goodnights are said. A plug-in light can take care of the dark. Zigg gives the minutes before sleep a shape, and once the little bat has pulled its wing over its face, the story is over. Nobody has to stay awake for the ending.

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