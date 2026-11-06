Moto Buds Ultra 27 Let You Answer Calls With a Nod When Your Hands Are Full

Answering a call shouldn’t mean putting down your shopping bags just to find a tiny control beside your ear. Motorola’s newly announced Moto Buds Ultra 27 offer another option: nod to accept, shake your head to decline. Small wing-shaped supports aim to keep the earbuds in place, pairing their familiar stemmed shape with controls that don’t always need a finger to operate.

The little fins curve above the rounded earpieces instead of looping around the outside of your ears. Short, flattened stems keep the silhouette recognizable, while Pantone Reflecting Pond gives the buds and case a deep blue finish. Temple Gray takes a lighter direction, with warmer accents along the stems. Neither color needs an illuminated logo to make a departure from ordinary white earbuds.

Designer: Motorola

Head gestures need enabling in the Moto Buds app, so that hands-free shortcut comes with a setup step. Wear detection can pause playback when you remove a bud, while Dual Connection keeps two devices connected at once. If you’re moving between a laptop and phone, those small conveniences could mean fewer trips back to a screen just to manage what you’re hearing.

Inside each bud, a dynamic driver handles bass while a Knowles balanced armature addresses higher frequencies, with Bose SoundDesign tuning shaping the result. Bose QuietControl ANC targets unwanted background noise, while Transparency Mode lets surrounding sound through. That’s a useful distinction on a commute, when blocking train noise and hearing an announcement are different jobs, even if neither mode replaces paying attention.

Translation is where the phone becomes more than a source of music. AI Live Translate requires a compatible Motorola handset with the translation app built in, and support varies by language and region. The earbuds deliver the translated speech, rather than acting as independent interpreters. Buying them for a trip abroad therefore starts with checking your phone, not just choosing the right color.

A long press on the left earbud also opens Motorola Qira on supported phones. That could keep a cooking question within reach while your phone stays away from the chopping board, but it requires a Motorola account and internet access for full functionality. Voice activation through “Hey Qira” is promised for later, so completely hands-free assistant access shouldn’t be assumed at launch.

Motorola claims up to eight hours of playback, or 37 hours total including the charging case, with actual endurance depending on usage. Wireless charging lets you set the case down instead of reaching for another cable. The earbuds carry an IP57 rating, but Motorola warns against salt water and charging while wet. They’re built for everyday listening, not a dip in the pool.

The Moto Buds Ultra 27 is launching with a different name in some markets, namely, the Moto Buds 2 Ultra. Motorola plans US availability in the coming months, without a confirmed price or release date. The wing tips and head gestures address how you wear and control them, but the AI features make your existing phone an important part of deciding how much functionality you’re actually getting.

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