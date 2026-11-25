I already have a collection of water bottles that would make you think I drink a lot of liquids every day. The truth is though I only use 2-3 in my regular rotation. I can’t seem to resist getting the ones that capture my attention because of the design or because of a unique feature that it has. And even if I feel like I already have too many, when I saw this one, I couldn’t help but wish this was available where I live.

Unscrew the cap on the Ever Vessel Multi and a stainless steel straw rises above the rim. Screw the cap back on and the straw sinks out of sight. It’s a neat trick with a practical purpose: a straw is nice to have when you’re sipping iced coffee at your desk, but a rigid one that sticks out makes it harder to close up the same cup and toss it in a bag. Australian drinkware maker Ever Vessel designed the Multi so you don’t have to pull the straw out every time you pack up.

Designer: Ever Vessel

The spring-loaded straw is a separate insert that clips into the neck of the bottle. The underside of the screw cap pushes it down as you close it, so the cap itself doubles as the control for the mechanism. I like that the trick asks nothing new of you. There’s no button to find, and the little holes in the steel disk around the straw let you refill the bottle without taking the insert out. You can still pull the whole assembly free when you need to wash it.

The tradeoff is that you have to take the cap all the way off to drink. At a desk, that gives it a perfectly good place to sit next to your keys. On a walk, it gives you one more thing to hold. It also doesn’t quite reach the bottom when it’s extended, so you’ll have to drink the last bit from the rim. I’d take that compromise for a bottle that spends most of its day on a table, but I’d still reach for a flip-top when I’m going somewhere that needs that convenience.

The straw is for cold drinks only, but the 17-ounce, double-wall insulated bottle comes with a separate tea infuser. Pop the straw insert out and the infuser drops into the neck, where it keeps loose leaves from following the tea into your mouth. Leave both pieces out and you have a wide-mouth bottle you can drink from directly. That last configuration matters to me. A multipurpose object has a better shot at earning its space when it still works on the days you can’t be bothered to assemble anything.

Ever Vessel uses stainless steel for the entire straw attachment, but the bottle itself isn’t plastic-free. The cap still has plastic threads; a steel plate on its underside is designed to keep the drink away from them. I’m more interested in that specific decision than in a broad promise about materials. If your preference is to drink through steel, you can do that here without giving up a screw cap. And when the silicone gasket eventually wears out, it’s replaceable.

Of course, a steel straw is still a narrow tube that needs washing. Ever Vessel includes a brush and recommends taking the insert out for a deep clean. The bottle and straw are rated for dishwasher cycles up to 130°F, a detail worth checking if your instinct after a smoothie is to put everything straight into the dishwasher. I appreciate the brush more than the dishwasher label here. It lets you get at the inside of the one part you can’t inspect with a quick glance into the bottle.

At $49 for the water bottle and an additional $10 for the Straw Attachment 2.0, it may be a bit expensive for someone like me who already has a lot of tumblers and bottles. But if this kind of feature does make you feel like the price is worth it, it may indeed be worth that price.

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