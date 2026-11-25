Obsbot unveiled the Tail Air 2 and Tail 2 ADV, two motorized 4K cameras for livestreaming and video production, at its November 19, 2026, event in New York City. Since its founding in 2016, Obsbot has focused on making video easier to shoot by automating routine camera work. Both cameras turn and tilt to keep a moving subject in frame, so you don’t have to keep adjusting the shot yourself.

I saw both new cameras in action at the launch. What stood out was how straightforward they looked to set up and operate. The footage had the polish I’d expect from a much larger production, even though the setup looked simple.

Designer: Obsbot

A compact Tail Air 2 for the studio and a long zoom Tail 2 ADV for the stage

The 438-gram Tail Air 2 is designed for closer setups such as video podcasts and studio livestreams. It pairs a fixed f/1.9 lens with a 24mm-equivalent field of view and a 50-megapixel, 1-inch CMOS sensor, the largest Obsbot has put in a camera. It offers up to 4× digital zoom and a LOFIC HDR mode designed to retain detail in bright highlights and deep shadows.

The Tail 2 ADV has the reach to frame speakers and performers from across a venue. Its 21× optical zoom covers a 34mm to 702mm equivalent range, and hybrid zoom extends its reach to 40×. Obsbot says the camera can track a subject up to 240 meters (approximately 263 yards) away at full optical zoom, compared with a claimed maximum of 95 meters for the original Tail 2. Its variable aperture opens to f/1.7 at the wide end and f/3.8 at full telephoto.

Both cameras record 4K at up to 60 frames per second. Their camera heads can rotate to shoot vertical video without cropping the image. Both also offer 8-bit Obsbot Log and support custom lookup tables, or LUTs.

Obsbot wants to automate more than camera movement

Getting a camera to follow a presenter solves one problem. Running a live show with several cameras brings another. Even when every camera is pointed in the right direction, someone still has to decide when viewers should see the presenter, a guest, or a wide shot of the room.

At the launch, Obsbot showed how subject tracking, remote camera control, and tools for managing multiple feeds could work together. An automatic switching demo showed what that looks like in practice. Tracking keeps a subject in frame, while switching determines which camera feed viewers see. For a small crew, the appeal is having fewer routine adjustments to make while still being able to step in when a different shot would work better.

U.S. pricing and availability

Preorders for both cameras opened on November 4, 2026. Obsbot plans to release both models on December 8, 2026. The company plans to sell them through its online store, Amazon in the U.S., and select retailers.

The Tail Air 2 Standard Edition lists for $899, and the Tail 2 ADV lists for $1,599. Preordering brings the Tail Air 2 Standard Edition down to $799, saving you $100. The Tail 2 ADV is $1,399 on preorder, saving you $200.

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