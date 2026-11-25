For an overnight camping trip, I’m happy to make dinner in one pot. It’s packing the stove that tends to complicate things. Once the plates and cutting board are in the gear bin, the space left is often a narrow strip along one wall. A stove can look small enough to fit right up until a leg or pot support catches on the rim. I’d rather not rearrange the whole bin just to heat up a pot of chili.

Kovea’s Container Stove folds into a stainless steel box just under 5 inches long and about 3.3 inches wide and tall. The ribbed sides make it look like a miniature shipping container, but the squared-off shape is what I like about it. With the burner, legs, and pot supports tucked inside, the whole thing can slide in next to the cutting board. Nothing sticks out asking for its own little pocket of space.

Designer: Kovea

The way this container stove opens is still worth a look. The lid swings back, the burner assembly pivots out in the other direction, and four supports spread around the burner to hold a pot. Once everything is in place, the lid closes again. The stove stretches to about 12.4 inches along its longest side when set up, roughly two and a half times its packed length.

The clever bit is what happens to the box after the burner comes out. A hatch at the back gives access to the connection for a 220-gram nozzle-type butane canister, and the shell becomes the cover for the fuel. Put another way, the box makes room for the burner on the drive and the canister at the campsite. You never have to find a patch of picnic table for an empty hard case. You do, however, need to pack the fuel and cookware separately.

The controls are less theatrical than the folding mechanism, which suits me fine. Turning the flame knob to its highest setting triggers the built-in igniter, so there’s no separate ignition button. The burner head is recessed to help shelter the flame, and the supports keep the pot close to it. Kovea says it can boil a liter of water in about three minutes under its test conditions. I’d read that as a useful benchmark, not a promise for a windy morning at the campground.

At about 1.4 pounds before fuel or cookware, the Container Stove takes up less room than its weight might suggest. I’d be more inclined to put it in a car-camping bin than carry it for miles. It also has exactly one burner. If breakfast means frying eggs while the coffee water comes to a boil, a two-burner stove still earns the space it takes up. For a one-pot dinner or a simple picnic lunch, though, I’d rather devote that space to food.

Kovea includes a fabric carry bag, and I can see using it to keep the steel box from rubbing against other gear. But the bag feels optional in a way it wouldn’t if the stove folded down into a bundle of exposed legs and brackets. That distinction matters most when it’s time to leave. Once the stove has cooled and the fuel is disconnected, it folds back into a shape that already has a place in the bin. The reveal is fun the first time. The thought of packing it away without rearranging everything else is what would sell me on it.

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