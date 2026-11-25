The base of the B.O.B table lamp sits to the left of a laptop, but its lights reach over the screen and out toward the mouse. That’s a useful bit of geometry when you want light in the middle of a desk without giving up the space where your notebook needs to go. Designer Sai Divakar B borrowed the proportions of a tower crane for this working prototype, putting the support off to one side and letting a long, thin arm carry the light across.

I like that the crane is recognizable before you know anything about the project. Three dark rods rise from a small circular base. At the top, a white piece with a square opening suggests the operator’s cab, while another white block sits on the short end of the arm where you’d expect a counterweight. A thin line runs above the arm and completes the silhouette. You don’t need the intricate latticework or even the dangling hook. The proportions do most of the work.

Designer: Sai Divakar B

The hook would have been the obvious place to hang a bulb if the goal were to make a cute little crane. Divakar puts four small lights in a row under the arm instead. That’s the choice that makes the design work for me. The arm has a reason to be that long, and the lights don’t need a big shade that would interrupt the outline. In the photos with the lamp switched on, the dark rails almost disappear against the wall. The four points of light show you exactly how far the arm reaches.

Of course, a small footprint doesn’t mean the lamp needs no room. B.O.B leaves the tabletop open by using space above it. I’d be more inclined to put it on an open desk than squeeze it under a shelf, and I’d want to see how the arm fits around a monitor on a riser. The prototype photos make a better case for a laptop setup, where the screen sits low enough that the arm can stretch over it without looking like it has to negotiate an obstacle course.

Divakar says he used to watch tower cranes from a distance as a kid and imagine what the view was like from up top. He never got to see one up close, but the idea stayed with him long enough to become a desk lamp. The name is a nod to Bob the Builder, though he’s left what the initials stand for open. The color renders do include yellow, but I prefer the black-and-white prototype. It takes a second to recognize the crane without the familiar construction color, and that little delay is part of the fun.

The workbench photos are worth a look, too. In one, the arm is upside down, exposing the backs of the round lights and the wires that run between them. In another, a tape measure stretches along the arm with an open laptop below. Those shots explain the project better than the moody render does. You can see the ordinary decisions behind the silhouette, right down to how far the arm needs to extend for the lamp to make sense beside a computer.

Divakar designed B.O.B as a DIY build, and a packaging render shows how the pieces might fit inside a long, slim box. It’s a proposal for a kit, not a retail release, and the workbench photos document the designer’s build rather than what a future owner would have to do. That distinction matters. Deciding where to attach the arm sounds like part of the fun. Figuring out how to wire four lights would be a different kind of Saturday.

I’m usually happy to take a lamp out of a box already looking like a lamp. I’d make an exception here if the electrical work came sorted and the build let me see how the pieces meet. Divakar spent part of his childhood watching cranes from too far away to see how they went together. The kit idea gives that story a satisfying turn: you’d get to watch this one go up from the best seat in the room.

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