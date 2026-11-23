Finding the end of a roll of clear tape can take longer than sealing an envelope. A desktop dispenser solves that little problem, provided the roll you want actually fits inside it. Midori’s Multi Tape Cutter puts the dispenser on the roll instead, using a spring clip that can move from a small roll of masking tape to a larger one of cellophane.

The clip looks a little like a clothespin with a blade in front. One jaw reaches inside the core, and the other sits over the tape, leaving the center open instead of filling it with a spindle. You still have to find the end the first time, of course, and feed it through a gap in the body before pulling.

Designer: Midori

The tricky bit is keeping the clip on the roll without making the roll a pain to turn. A tiny nylon roller inside the lower jaw turns as you pull, so the core can roll past that point instead of rubbing against a fixed surface. Midori still recommends holding the cutter lightly. Squeeze too hard, and you’ll make the tape harder to pull.

Once you’ve pulled out enough tape, a twist brings it against the stainless steel blade. The end left on the roll sticks to the cutter’s body, where you can pinch it for the next piece. That’s a small detail until you’re wrapping a stack of gifts and would rather spend the evening folding paper than scraping at clear tape with a thumbnail.

In the kitchen, masking tape can live on a flat steel fridge door, ready to put a date on the leftovers. The magnet holds the cutter with the roll still attached. Designphil says it tested the pull of the magnet against the force of the spring so you wouldn’t leave the cutter on the fridge and walk away with only the tape.

There are limits to what that little jaw can swallow. Midori specifies tape about 0.47 to 0.59 inches wide, and a cardboard core that sticks out past the tape can be too wide even when the tape itself fits. The opening needs to be about an inch across at minimum, with no more than about half an inch from its edge to the roll’s outer rim.

Midori began selling the cutter in Japan on November 19, 2026, in black, khaki, and beige. It costs ¥968 (about $6.07) including tax, and a pair of replacement blades sells separately for ¥462 (about $2.89). A Phillips screwdriver is all Midori calls for to make the swap, so a dull blade doesn’t have to mean throwing away a perfectly good clip.

A weighted dispenser still earns its spot on a desk if you need to tear off a strip with one hand. Midori’s clip is better suited to jobs that take the tape away from the desk altogether. If you’re wrapping something too big to fit on the table, it’s the dispenser that comes to the gift, rather than the other way around.

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