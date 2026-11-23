The spot by the window looks like a good place to work until you realize the nearest outlet is on the other side of the room. That’s a silly reason to give up the daylight, but it’s enough to rule out a motorized standing desk unless you run a cord. Teknion’s Quick Shift Pneumatic Height-Adjustable Table solves that by using compressed air to help lift the top instead.

The adjustment starts with a paddle tucked beneath the front edge, where you can reach it without moving whatever you’ve spread across the desk. It can go on either side, a small choice that matters if you’re setting up against a wall. Pressing it lets you guide the top between 26 and 44 inches, with pneumatic cylinders supplying the lift.

Designer: Teknion

There’s little about the rest of the desk that gives the mechanism away. The rectangular laminate top sits on two telescoping legs with low, horizontal feet, and you can get it with square or rounded corners. The latter makes sense on a desk that might end up beside a busy aisle, where you’re more likely to brush past a corner than admire it.

The footprint deserves as much thought as the shape. At 46 inches wide and 23 inches deep, the smallest Quick Shift leaves room for a laptop and a notebook without claiming much floor space. The largest stretches to 70 inches across and 29 inches deep. That’s welcome space for spreading out drawings, but you’ll want to measure the doorway before adding wheels.

Add Teknion’s optional locking casters and that desk by the window could roll over beside a coworker’s for an afternoon of sorting through samples. You don’t have to unplug the desk itself or keep track of a cord trailing behind it. A monitor and a lamp are another matter, of course. Move those along with it, and you’ll still have to look for an outlet.

What goes on the table matters even when it’s staying put. Teknion offers 25- and 50-pound versions, and those ratings cover everything you add to the desk, including the monitor arm you might not think to count. The company recommends at least 10 pounds on the heavier-duty version for it to work as intended, so buying the bigger number isn’t automatically the better bet.

A fabric screen can take up a surprising share of that allowance. It mounts to the desk and moves with the top, so the same panel stays between your work and the aisle when you stand. The L-shaped version wraps around one side, while the C-shaped one covers both. You can still pull a chair up to the open front.

The Quick Shift makes the most sense where the setup on top is light enough to move with the furniture. The desk can go straight back to the window with the laptop and samples still aboard when the meeting’s over, then drop to sitting height for an hour of notes. Nobody has to crawl under it to plug it back in.

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