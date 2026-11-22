There is something undeniably charming about objects that carry traces of the past. Their imperfections, unusual proportions, and familiar textures often hold a character that contemporary manufacturing struggles to recreate. With Lampa Volta, Romanian designer Mihai Popescu embraces this character, transforming forgotten lampshades into a lighting collection that feels earthy, expressive, and quietly luxurious. What began as a fascination with discarded objects has evolved into a celebration of craftsmanship, materiality, and the beauty of giving old things new purpose.

The collection draws inspiration from an extraordinary archive of more than 300 vintage lampshades gathered over five years. Rather than treating these pieces as remnants of outdated design, Popescu recognized their potential to become part of something entirely new. Each lampshade carries its own visual identity, with shapes, colors, and details that reflect different periods of design. Bringing these elements together creates an intriguing conversation between past and present, where familiar forms find unexpected relevance in contemporary interiors.

Designer: Mihai Popescu Studio SRL , Romania

At the heart of Lampa Volta is a rich exploration of materials. Recycled elements sit alongside Murano glass, crystal tubes, and brass details, creating a composition that balances refinement with an organic, almost nostalgic warmth. The collection also incorporates glass blown by hand by Romanian artisan Jeni Costachescu, introducing another layer of craftsmanship to an already tactile design. The meeting of these materials gives each lighting piece a distinct personality, with delicate transparency, metallic accents, and vintage forms working together in a carefully considered arrangement.

What makes Lampa Volta particularly compelling is its interpretation of luxury. There is no attempt to make every element appear identical or perfectly uniform. Instead, the collection finds sophistication in variation, allowing different materials and forms to retain their individuality. Glass brings a sense of delicacy, crystal introduces a subtle brilliance, and brass contributes warmth and visual depth. Together, these elements create an atmosphere that feels collected and lived in rather than overly polished. It is a kind of luxury rooted in character, where the story behind an object becomes just as valuable as its appearance.

The earthy quality of the collection emerges through this relationship between materials, history, and craftsmanship. Although glass and crystal are often associated with ornate interiors, their combination with repurposed elements gives Lampa Volta a more grounded presence. The designs feel equally suited to a thoughtfully curated home or a hospitality space seeking an intimate, distinctive atmosphere. Their sculptural compositions make them compelling even when they are not illuminated, allowing them to function as decorative objects throughout the day.

Versatility is another defining quality of the collection. Lampa Volta is conceived as a family of lighting objects available in wall lamp, pendant, and chandelier configurations. Its shapes and colors can be endlessly rearranged, allowing the same design language to take on different expressions depending on the space. A smaller arrangement might lend warmth and personality to a residential corner, while a more elaborate chandelier could become the centerpiece of a restaurant, hotel, or public interior. This flexibility gives the collection room to evolve without losing its recognizable identity.

Beyond its visual appeal, Lampa Volta offers an interesting perspective on the relationship between sustainability and collectible design. Repurposing existing lampshades preserves objects that might otherwise be discarded, while the introduction of new materials and traditional glassmaking techniques extends their relevance. Rather than presenting reuse as an aesthetic compromise, the collection makes it central to its appeal. The result feels intentional and contemporary, with the history of each component contributing to the richness of the finished piece.

Lampa Volta invites a different way of looking at the objects around us. A forgotten lampshade becomes part of a sculptural arrangement, an old material finds new companionship, and the familiar glow of a lamp takes on an entirely different meaning. With its layered textures, warm material palette, and expressive silhouettes, the collection brings a sense of history into contemporary spaces, making each piece feel like an object with a past and a future worth preserving.

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