Speakers don’t usually give you much to look at once the music starts. Harman Kardon’s Allure 2 offers a little more company, placing a glowing chamber beneath a transparent dome above its fabric-covered base. Announced ahead of its Japanese release, this compact Bluetooth home speaker treats changing light as part of the object, rather than scattering bright accents across an otherwise conventional box.

The upper shell has a smoky tint, making the blue, green, or pink glow appear suspended inside it. Below, the rounded black textile section gives the speaker a softer foundation, with small feet keeping its underside clear of the table. There’s a faint resemblance to a lantern, although the dark circular control surface on top keeps the silhouette firmly in gadget territory.

Designer: Harman Kardon

At approximately 7.99 inches tall and 6.54 inches across, it could sit on a sideboard without needing the space of a floorstanding speaker. Its 4.85-pound weight and AC-powered design make it a home fixture rather than a picnic companion, though. Bluetooth removes the audio cable, not the power cord, so that carefully chosen spot beside the sofa still needs a wall outlet nearby.

The light can move in sync with your music, while the Harman Kardon One app adjusts its brightness, colors, and effects. An evening playlist could therefore come with a subdued glow rather than the full party treatment. Those controls matter when the speaker shares a room with other lighting; a colored dome shouldn’t have to compete with everything around it for attention.

Underneath the spectacle are three 1.5-inch full-range drivers and a downward-firing 3.5-inch subwoofer, with a combined rating of 60W RMS. Harman Kardon intends the arrangement to spread sound around the room, rather than aim it toward one chair. Its AI Sound Boost processing also promises fuller bass with less distortion, but those remain manufacturer claims rather than results from an independent listening test.

Bluetooth 5.4 supports connections to two mobile devices, letting a guest share music without first unpairing your phone. Choosing whose playlist comes next is still your problem. The app also includes EQ adjustments, giving you a way to tune the balance rather than accepting the factory settings. You can change the soundtrack and its presentation without moving the speaker off the sideboard.

Two Allure 2 speakers can form a stereo pair, while Auracast extends playback to multiple compatible Harman Kardon speakers. That distinction matters if you’re imagining music following guests between rooms. The documented setup uses the brand’s supported speakers and app, not a promise that every Auracast product will join in. Matching lights could spread the visual theme beyond that corner of the room.

Japan’s release is scheduled for November 26, 2026, at ¥34,100 (about $214), with no confirmed US launch date. The dome makes placement a little more consequential than simply finding somewhere for another black speaker. Hide it behind a stack of books and the music might still reach you, but you’ll have paid for a light show only the wall gets to enjoy.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover