The pencil goes into the nose of this sharpener, and the shavings come out in a little drawer underneath. Designed with stationery brand Deli in mind, this automatic sharpener sports a low profile more reminiscent of a piece of starship equipment than a desk object. The idea behind it, however, is fairly down to earth: make the mess easier to get to.

The white barrel tips slightly upward at the front, where a dark violet disc frames the pencil opening. A ribbed circle on the side looks like a tiny porthole, and the squat knob on top wouldn’t look out of place on a control panel. It’s an amusing amount of spacecraft for something that spends its time beside a stack of unfinished homework.

Designer: Xudong Yang

The horizontal layout changes where your hand goes. Instead of lowering a pencil into the top of a cup-shaped sharpener, you’d feed it through the front at a slight angle. That could work nicely on a bookshelf with little clearance above it, as long as you leave enough room in front to line up a full-length pencil without bumping your wrist into anything.

The shavings tray makes better use of that long body than another row of decorative details would. It sits below the cutter and slides out from the front, leaving the rest of the machine on the desk. The smoky, translucent wall lets you see what’s collecting inside, so you can decide to empty it before it starts looking like a tiny compost bin.

The concept specifies five point settings, which makes more sense at a drawing desk than it might next to a single pencil and a grocery list. A fine point could suit the lettering on a sketch, while a blunter point would be handy for quick, rough marks. The knurled knob on top appears to give that adjustment its own place on the body.

An indicator lights up while the sharpener is running, giving you a visible cue for something happening inside the barrel. The narrow entry is marked for pencils about 6 to 8mm across, so a chunky beginner’s pencil might be out of luck. That marking tells you more about which pencils to bring than the space-age lettering on the side ever could.

The part that’s most questionable is the drawer after a whole afternoon of sketching. It needs to slide free without scattering the shavings it was put there to collect, then go back in without making you fiddle with it. The starship styling can get away with being a little elaborate. Emptying that little drawer ought to be almost boring by comparison.

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