Back in 1998, Nintendo sold a tiny thermal printer that hooked up to your Game Boy and printed grainy Game Boy Camera photos onto sticker paper. It was gloriously pointless, and I wanted one more than I wanted world peace. Those pixelated stickers ended up on lunchboxes, diaries, and the occasional bedroom wall, much to parents’ dismay. Nearly three decades later, the idea is back as a holiday gift built to get kids creating instead of scrolling. MUNBYN’s SP01 is a thermal sticker printer for kids, and where Nintendo’s needed a camera, this one runs on imagination and a microphone.

Kids press and hold a chunky red button on top, describe whatever they’re dreaming up, and AI turns it into black-and-white line art. That drawing prints on BPA-free thermal sticker paper, ready to be colored in, stuck down, and traded. MUNBYN mostly makes shipping-label printers, so the inkless hardware is familiar territory, but the bright yellow, toy-box styling is a fun new look for the brand. The mic only listens while the button is held down, which should put parents at ease. It costs $99.99 (available at a discounted $55.99 right now), and the AI side doesn’t come with a monthly bill.

Designer: MUNBYN

Click Here to Buy Now: $55.99 $99.99 ($44 off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours! Amazon Link Here.

One Big Red Button, Zero Feeds to Swipe

The SP01’s chunky yellow shell looks like a TV set from a Saturday morning cartoon, with rounded corners, an embossed MUNBYN wordmark on top, and a little smiley face molded into the side. The star of the show is that oversized red button, borrowed straight from the vocabulary of game-show buzzers and arcade cabinets. Hold it, talk, let go, and the printer comprehends your prompt back out loud with a little jingle before it prints. The 3.5-inch screen sits tilted back 10 degrees, which MUNBYN says is meant to help with posture and eye comfort. The one-press lid is designed to be child-friendly and to protect children’s soft fingernails. With a gentle press, the lid pops open easily, so kids can change the paper themselves without needing an adult’s help or having to pry the lid open.

Also, no scissors are needed to tear the stickers. Kids can simply follow the visual guide on the top of the machine and tear the paper accordingly, which allows them to get a clean, neat edge without using scissors.

The button also doubles as the privacy policy, and I think it’s the smartest call on the whole device. The microphone only listens while it’s held down, so there’s no always-on assistant eavesdropping on dinner, and MUNBYN says voice data is processed on the device itself. MUNBYN also skipped the sharp cutter blade found on most label printers, so kids pinch, pull, and peel stickers off the roll. You’ll want scissors handy for neat edges, a fair trade for keeping blades away from seven-year-olds. Best of all, that screen shows sticker previews and menus, with no feed, no autoplay, and nothing to scroll.

Black-and-White Stickers that Kids can Color

Every sticker prints as black-and-white line art at 203 DPI, on BPA-free thermal paper that needs no ink, toner, or cartridges. The printhead moves at roughly 2 inches (50mm) per second, so the wait between saying “a pig wizard” and holding an actual pig wizard is short enough to keep a kid’s attention. The color happens afterward, with markers, crayons, and whatever else is rattling around the craft drawer. Out of the box you get three sticker rolls and a blank sketchbook to stick finished creations into, which is basically a starter scrapbook. A Photobooth mode turns four quick photos into a printed strip, mall photo booth style, minus the mall.

That monochrome output makes the AI a starting point and leaves the finishing to the kid. Coloring books have worked this way for well over a century, handing you outlines and trusting you with everything inside them. Stickers add the bit that made the 90s sticker binder so addictive, which is that you can trade them, gift them, and slap them on a sibling’s homework. A sticker a kid dreamed up, printed, and colored becomes something they actually made, and that feeling beats any number of likes. Digital art apps can do plenty, but none of them let you peel the result off and put it on a water bottle.

Why the SP01 Belongs Under the Tree

The SP01 lists at $99.99 and is currently $55.99 on MUNBYN’s US store as part of an early Black Friday deal, and it’s on Amazon too. AI generation is free and unlimited, so there’s no subscription auto-renewing in January. It meets ASTM F963 and CPSIA, the US toy safety standards, alongside CE, FCC, and RoHS certifications. Parents handle a one-time Wi-Fi setup through the companion app, and after that kids can create on their own without borrowing anyone’s phone. It runs off a wall adapter rather than a battery, which makes it a tabletop craft station, ideally parked in the living room where everyone can watch the chaos unfold.

Kids’ gifts tend to land in two camps: the ones that vanish into a closet by February, and the ones that swallow screen time whole. The SP01 sidesteps both by giving kids something new to make every day, whether that’s a dinosaur for a lunchbox, a label for a pencil pouch, or a sticker for Grandma’s birthday card. Everything it prints ends up stuck on the fridge, traded at school, or pasted into that sketchbook, which is about as far from another hour on a tablet as kids’ tech gets. I never did get that Game Boy Printer, but I still remember the thrill of watching a sticker roll out of a machine at a friend’s house. Give a kid that feeling this holiday season by grabbing the SP01 from MUNBYN’s website.

Click Here to Buy Now: $55.99 $99.99 ($44 off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours! Amazon Link Here.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover