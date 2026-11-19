Tamagotchi toys have always made a little plastic egg feel like something worth carrying around. The Mega Tamagotchi takes that familiar shape in a considerably less pocketable direction, building a manga reader around a 4.3-inch touchscreen. This is a working DIY project rather than an official Bandai release, with a painted enclosure that gives digital comics a rather unlikely place to live.

The shell was modeled in Fusion 360 by tracing a Tamagotchi’s outline, then enlarging it around the screen and electronics. A jagged gold border surrounds the display, while blue paint and scattered gold marks give the body a miniature night-sky theme. Visible printing lines and brushwork keep it firmly in handmade territory, rather than pretending to be a polished device from a factory.

Designer: Arnov Sharma

Three turquoise buttons below the screen complete the resemblance, although pressing them won’t turn a single page. They’re decorative pieces glued into the housing, not working controls. Navigation happens on the capacitive touchscreen through taps and swipes, much like reading on a phone. That preserves the toy’s appearance, but leaves its most recognizable interaction behind, which feels like a slightly missed opportunity.

The software keeps a little more of that personality. A pixel-art egg hatches during startup, accompanied by chiptune audio, before giving way to a gallery of manga covers. You choose a title and swipe through its pages, with automatic bookmarks remembering your place. There’s no hungry creature demanding attention afterward; the hatching sequence introduces the reader rather than starting a separate pet-care game.

The project uses a Waveshare ESP32-P4 board, provided by the manufacturer, with an ESP32-C6 coprocessor and a speaker for the startup sound. Its 480×800 IPS LCD is a conventional color screen, not an E Ink panel, despite the dedicated reading role. An SD card holds the collection locally, so the basic reading routine doesn’t depend on downloading each chapter over Wi-Fi.

Loading that library takes some preparation. A companion Python tool converts PDFs into JPEG pages sized to fit the display, which you then transfer to the card. You aren’t loading PDFs directly onto the reader and expecting them to open. The reader offers black-and-white contrast processing alongside a color mode, with an on-screen toggle letting you decide which treatment suits the current page.

The PLA enclosure separates into a main body and rear lid, secured with six screws. A rechargeable lithium-ion battery sits alongside the display assembly, with a USB-C connection brought out for charging and a rocker power switch at the back. Opening the lid exposes the wiring, although hot glue securing the screen makes component replacement less straightforward than undoing those six screws.

Of course, making the shell enormous doesn’t turn a 4.3-inch screen into a full manga page at paperback size. Small dialogue could still demand some patience, and the rounded body takes up more room than the display alone. This egg belongs in a bag rather than on a keychain, preferably somewhere its gold-speckled paint won’t spend the journey rubbing against your keys.

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