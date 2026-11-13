All I want for Christmas is this unnecessarily delightful Lego snow globe

LEGO Ideas has a snow globe situation going on, and I’m fully here for it. ItzEthqn’s trio of Christmas globes cleared 10,000 supporters in June and now sits in LEGO’s review queue, waiting to hear whether it becomes a real box. Meanwhile, The Brick Artist has resubmitted the Christmas Snow Globe, a build where a lever on the back spins the entire scene inside the dome. Two fan-made globes in the pipeline at once feels like a trend. It also feels like LEGO’s design team should start stocking up on clear parts.

LEGO’s own take on the format is set 40223, a small promotional Snowglobe with Santa, a tree, a secret gift drawer, and fourteen white round tiles that rattled around as snow when you shook it. The Brick Artist swaps shaking for spinning, which is great news for anyone whose snow globes usually end up on the floor. The original Christmas Snow Globe arrived on LEGO Ideas in late 2025 under a seamless clear sphere, with a crank poking out of its base. This November’s version rebuilds the dome from scratch and adds Santa to the cast. Down on the floor, a nutcracker stands guard over the gifts like a tiny palace guard who drew the holiday shift.

Designer: The Brick Artist

Clear curved panels stacked in two tiers now form the dome, joined at the waist by a transparent ring and finished with a flat cap of clear studs. The first version’s sphere looked gorgeous in renders, but a flawless glass bubble is hard to find in a parts catalog, and LEGO Ideas builds are expected to use real LEGO elements. The new dome shows every seam, and I’ve come around to that, since it reads honestly as something you snapped together yourself. Its taller, bell-jar silhouette also nods to the Victorian glass domes people once placed over clocks and wax flowers. That extra height turns out to be Santa’s new apartment.

The red base carries over from the first version, built as a drum of curved bricks stacked in layered bands that look like a lacquered music box. A gold snowflake element sits front and center as a medallion, while holly wreaths dotted with red round plates for berries flank each side. A thin gold-toned band separates the drum from the dome, framing it like the bezel around a watch crystal. Pull the lever on the back and an internal gear mechanism rotates everything inside, though the builder hasn’t published the gear layout. The same hand-powered idea drove The Brick Artist’s Halloween Snow Globe in October, which spun a creaky graveyard instead of a Christmas tree.

My favorite detail, though, is Santa himself. The builder’s description jokes that even Santa deserves a snow globe of his own, and here he is, sack in hand, leaning into the tree to finish the decorating. Parking him on one side of the tree means the spin can work as a reveal, bringing him around into view as you turn the lever. He also gives the scene scale, since a minifig instantly tells you how tall that tree really is. And he answers the eternal question of who decorates Santa’s tree, which apparently is Santa, on a deadline.

The floor beneath the tree is crowded with toys, and the nutcracker leads the lineup in his red coat and tall black hat. Next to him sit a classic wooden train, a toy rocket ready for takeoff, and a remote-controlled airplane, with wrapped presents tucked into every gap. That mix spans roughly a century of Christmas mornings, from hand-carved wood to radio control. Up top, the tree is layered from green slopes studded with round baubles in red, gold, and teal, plus white star tiles and a translucent yellow snowflake topper. Every turn of the lever lands on a different gift, which is the whole point of a scene that rotates.

BrickAbe’s Lo-Fi Girl snow globe packed a two-story apartment inside its dome, and Nendo’s Invisible Snow Globe hid its scene in plain sight until the snow settled on it. The Brick Artist’s contribution to the genre is motion, which turns a shelf ornament into something you actually reach for. LEGO Ideas has already shown it will green-light Christmas, with 21330 Home Alone in its back catalog and a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation set on the way. Both of those are big, movie-licensed builds. A compact, spinning globe would give fans a holiday set that fits on a desk instead of eating a whole shelf.

The Christmas Snow Globe went up on LEGO Ideas on November 9, 2026, and at the time of writing it has 678 supporters with 421 days left to reach the 1K milestone. LEGO Ideas runs on community votes: fans submit builds, supporters pile up, and LEGO reviews the ones that reach 10,000. Head to the LEGO Ideas page and give it your vote so this globe can follow ItzEthqn’s into the queue. Two snow globes in review would make for a very merry meeting in Billund. Santa has waited all year for a globe of his own, after all, and he clearly has places to be by the 24th.

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